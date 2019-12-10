By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Campo Viejo Rioja Gran Reserva 75Cl

4(9)Write a review
image 1 of Campo Viejo Rioja Gran Reserva 75Cl
£ 13.00
£13.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Red Spanish Wine
  • Treat yourself and your friends to this silky smooth and fruity wine from Rioja. Delicious with red meat, grills and roasts, game, mature and blue cheeses or over a winter stew. Also goes really well with a dark chocolate pudding.
  • Campo Viejo's dedication to Rioja winemaking (it's been around since 1959), alongside the most advanced winemaking techniques available, allows them to create modern twists on traditional methods, delivering progressive styles of Rioja that satisfy today's discerning modern palates and perfect for sharing with friends.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Award-winning aged Rioja, perfect for dinner parties and gifts
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A seductive ruby-red Rioja with a gold touch, aged to perfection by spending 2 years in oak casks and then a further 3 years in bottle. A silky-smooth wine with sweet tannins, a touch of chocolate and deliciously lingering finish.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Bodegas Campo Viejo

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Elena Adell

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo, Graciano, Mazuelo

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are fermented in at a controlled temperature of around 28ºC. Maceration with skins for approximately 20 days to deliver the colour of the wine. The wine then spends 24 months in French and American oak casks and is rounded off for 36 months in the bottle cellar.

History

  • Campo Viejo's dedication to authentic Rioja winemaking, alongside the most advanced winemaking techniques available, has allowed us to create modern twists on traditional methods to deliver progressive styles of Rioja that appeal to today's discerning palates.

Regional Information

  • Undoubtedly one of the best wineries in the world, Bodegas Campo Viejo - located right in the heart of La Rioja, Northern Spain - we were the first Spanish winery to certify our carbon footprint to the ISO-14064 standard. At Campo Viejo we live by our Environment and Sustainability programme, which we first started over 10 years ago.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served at 16 -17˚C

Name and address

  • Bodegas Campo Viejo,
  • Camino de la Puebla 50,
  • Logroño,
  • La Rioja,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

9 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

The worst Gran Reseva I ever tasted

1 stars

All the other reviews are for 2007 and maybe other years but not 2010. Considering that 2010 was one of the best in a decade,after reading the reviews for the other years I was expecting a wonderful bottle of Gran Reserva. Luckily I only purchased this one. I would suggest that this wine be taken off your list it is terrible. Your rveiws do not represent the wines you are offering. You have disregard to te importance of the vintage. You should tell a customerwhen he orders a specific wine and the year currently advertised if it is going to be a different year then it should brbe advised to the customer. If you order a green Ford car you do not expect to receive a Blue one.

Great Wine - Plenty of 'Body'

4 stars

This is one of my favourite red-wines. I love the 'oaky' Rioja touch. The wine has plenty of 'body' and being a Gran Reserva, it has matured well and is very smooth. However, I have tasted better vintages, and 2007 has a very slight 'earthy' taste. This, in my view, stops it getting a 5 star rating that I would normally give it. However, the wine was on offer and the price made it exceptionally good value for money.

Strong yet satisfying

4 stars

I absolutely loved the Campo Viejo Gran Reserva. I have purchased the Crianza previously and i have to say i prefer this one. It is very smooth & rich, and has to be decanted in advance as it can be quite harsh when first opened. It compliments red meat very well and a enjoyable bottle for socialising.

The Marlon Brando of reds!

5 stars

Wow! This beautiful red packs a real punch. To me it is the Marlon Brando of red wines - rich, intense and brooding. Firstly there is the awe-inspiring bottle with gold thread, beautiful labelling and the notes enticing you to open it and taste the chocolate, dark fruit and spice flavours. I couldn't get the bottle opened quick enough and when i did the powerful scent nearly knocked me off my feet. This is a mean, no-messing-about red that tingles on the tongue from the very first sip. I'm sure i could taste cherries, strawberries and raspberries, whatever fruit it was it tasted goooood! This wine made me think of nights in dark little corners of the Barri Gotic in Barcelona enjoying croquetas and potatas bravas. It is unique and a delight and something i want to experience again.

Simply Stunning.

5 stars

In the glass the colour was a deep garnet red with beautiful aromas of autumnal fruits – dark berries, damsons and a hint of cherry. The intense fruit notes were followed by spice – nutmeg, pepper, cinnamon and vanilla which clearly is a result of the ageing in oak. Was there also a hint of tobacco? I think so. I had a second glass a little later, having allowed the flavour and structure to develop. At this point I realised how well balanced the fruit and spices were. Hints of mocha also became evident. On the palate this wine is strongly fruit laden and the spices are also carried through, a delicious mellow wine with slightly astringent tannins and pleasant acidity. The sign of a good wine is its finish; this was long and lingering, leaving me with oak and vanilla notes – and wanting more. Medium to full bodied, this is a delicious elegant, rich, smooth wine that is perfect for drinking today but could equally well be kept for a few more years for further ageing. A real treat.

A real pleasure for the festive season!!!

5 stars

This wine is described as one of the finest in the Campo Viego range and it lives up to these expectations. On opening this Gran Reserva I was tantalised by strong aromas of black cherry, tobacco, hints of cinnamon and cedar, and that was just the start. On pouring, these fragrances expanded to give a superb bouquet! The wine was dark ruby in colour with transparency only at the very rim. The wine is lush and smooth, has an easy to drink texture with very soft tannins, the lingering warming finish features traditional Rioja fruits of damson and plums. This wine is young, soft and lively yet has remarkable tenure on the tongue. It is NOT a meaty red that delivers such strong flavours they negate the taste of the richest of meals. This wine is remarkably composed and is a must with the Christmas dinner. For a wine with these qualities I would have expected a price tag beyond my range......surprisingly this is not the case. Campo Viego Riojo can be enjoyed throughout the festive season!

Rich & elegant

5 stars

There are two words that sum up this wine:- silky & sophisticated. I aerated the wine before tasting, but I would recommend that this wine be decanted for several hours to help bring out the deeper fruit flavours. Inky dark purple colour with rich aromas of vanilla , spice, soft smoke, and a hint of black & red fruits. Like waking up early morning in the middle of a Spanish bodegas. A quite rich, silky, smooth mouthfeel, with deep black & red fruit flavours, with a looong lingering silky finish of soft smoke & spice - very pleasant and enjoyable. Very well balanced with really good structure. An elegant and sophisticated Rioja that immediately transported me to a Spanish bodegas whilst enjoying a home-made hearty beef stew or casserole - the wine is even better when enjoyed with a hearty beef stew. A really nice wine.

I can tell that this good

4 stars

It's just that I'm not a huge Rioja fan and all the aspects that I don't like get more concentrated in the gran reserva. For those that love oak and vanilla , this is a great choice.

Forget other rioja's

5 stars

My wife and I came back through Aberdeen airport where this where this wine was on sale at two bottles for £20 we bought two intending to try one and save one for Xmas,however it was delicious and we drank both bottles . It is the smoothest Rioja we have tasted with a glorious after taste and very fruity. The following week we bought the last 5 bottles on the shelf at Tesco Inverness. We will most definitely buy this wine again.

