Campo Viejo Rioja Gran Reserva 75Cl

The worst Gran Reseva I ever tasted 1 stars Review from tesco.com 25th April 2017 All the other reviews are for 2007 and maybe other years but not 2010. Considering that 2010 was one of the best in a decade,after reading the reviews for the other years I was expecting a wonderful bottle of Gran Reserva. Luckily I only purchased this one. I would suggest that this wine be taken off your list it is terrible. Your rveiws do not represent the wines you are offering. You have disregard to te importance of the vintage. You should tell a customerwhen he orders a specific wine and the year currently advertised if it is going to be a different year then it should brbe advised to the customer. If you order a green Ford car you do not expect to receive a Blue one.

Great Wine - Plenty of 'Body' 4 stars Review from tesco.com 5th January 2015 This is one of my favourite red-wines. I love the 'oaky' Rioja touch. The wine has plenty of 'body' and being a Gran Reserva, it has matured well and is very smooth. However, I have tasted better vintages, and 2007 has a very slight 'earthy' taste. This, in my view, stops it getting a 5 star rating that I would normally give it. However, the wine was on offer and the price made it exceptionally good value for money.

Strong yet satisfying 4 stars Review from tesco.com 23rd December 2014 I absolutely loved the Campo Viejo Gran Reserva. I have purchased the Crianza previously and i have to say i prefer this one. It is very smooth & rich, and has to be decanted in advance as it can be quite harsh when first opened. It compliments red meat very well and a enjoyable bottle for socialising.

The Marlon Brando of reds! 5 stars Review from tesco.com 15th December 2014 Wow! This beautiful red packs a real punch. To me it is the Marlon Brando of red wines - rich, intense and brooding. Firstly there is the awe-inspiring bottle with gold thread, beautiful labelling and the notes enticing you to open it and taste the chocolate, dark fruit and spice flavours. I couldn't get the bottle opened quick enough and when i did the powerful scent nearly knocked me off my feet. This is a mean, no-messing-about red that tingles on the tongue from the very first sip. I'm sure i could taste cherries, strawberries and raspberries, whatever fruit it was it tasted goooood! This wine made me think of nights in dark little corners of the Barri Gotic in Barcelona enjoying croquetas and potatas bravas. It is unique and a delight and something i want to experience again.

Simply Stunning. 5 stars Review from tesco.com 7th December 2014 In the glass the colour was a deep garnet red with beautiful aromas of autumnal fruits – dark berries, damsons and a hint of cherry. The intense fruit notes were followed by spice – nutmeg, pepper, cinnamon and vanilla which clearly is a result of the ageing in oak. Was there also a hint of tobacco? I think so. I had a second glass a little later, having allowed the flavour and structure to develop. At this point I realised how well balanced the fruit and spices were. Hints of mocha also became evident. On the palate this wine is strongly fruit laden and the spices are also carried through, a delicious mellow wine with slightly astringent tannins and pleasant acidity. The sign of a good wine is its finish; this was long and lingering, leaving me with oak and vanilla notes – and wanting more. Medium to full bodied, this is a delicious elegant, rich, smooth wine that is perfect for drinking today but could equally well be kept for a few more years for further ageing. A real treat.

A real pleasure for the festive season!!! 5 stars Review from tesco.com 2nd December 2014 This wine is described as one of the finest in the Campo Viego range and it lives up to these expectations. On opening this Gran Reserva I was tantalised by strong aromas of black cherry, tobacco, hints of cinnamon and cedar, and that was just the start. On pouring, these fragrances expanded to give a superb bouquet! The wine was dark ruby in colour with transparency only at the very rim. The wine is lush and smooth, has an easy to drink texture with very soft tannins, the lingering warming finish features traditional Rioja fruits of damson and plums. This wine is young, soft and lively yet has remarkable tenure on the tongue. It is NOT a meaty red that delivers such strong flavours they negate the taste of the richest of meals. This wine is remarkably composed and is a must with the Christmas dinner. For a wine with these qualities I would have expected a price tag beyond my range......surprisingly this is not the case. Campo Viego Riojo can be enjoyed throughout the festive season!

Rich & elegant 5 stars Review from tesco.com 1st December 2014 There are two words that sum up this wine:- silky & sophisticated. I aerated the wine before tasting, but I would recommend that this wine be decanted for several hours to help bring out the deeper fruit flavours. Inky dark purple colour with rich aromas of vanilla , spice, soft smoke, and a hint of black & red fruits. Like waking up early morning in the middle of a Spanish bodegas. A quite rich, silky, smooth mouthfeel, with deep black & red fruit flavours, with a looong lingering silky finish of soft smoke & spice - very pleasant and enjoyable. Very well balanced with really good structure. An elegant and sophisticated Rioja that immediately transported me to a Spanish bodegas whilst enjoying a home-made hearty beef stew or casserole - the wine is even better when enjoyed with a hearty beef stew. A really nice wine.

I can tell that this good 4 stars Review from tesco.com 15th November 2014 It's just that I'm not a huge Rioja fan and all the aspects that I don't like get more concentrated in the gran reserva. For those that love oak and vanilla , this is a great choice.