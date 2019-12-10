Mud House Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Top pick for wedding
This wine came out top when our wedding party sampled 6 similar wines to choose for a wedding.
My favourite.The perfect Sauvignon blanc.
Perfect Sauvignon blanc well balanced and delicious. Defineltey my favourite.
great everyday savvy blanc easy to drink maybe too
I bought a case of.Mud House Sauvignon Blanc for
A blast from the past
I’ve never found another wine that has lived up to a gorgeous white I used to drink around 25 years ago - until now!! The first few mouthfuls have bought memories of happy times with my late husband flooding back as the taste is identical (to the other wine, not my husband!!!) Smooth and fruity while still dry.
Lovely wine, pity I was charged twice!
I ordered this wine as a gift as I had bought some before in the local store. A beautiful wine, light and refreshing and not too dry or sweet, just right with chicken.
Not like Mud at all!!
What a fantastically refreshing wine! I love it and so does my husband! So very drinkable, we drank it at Christmas and had many lovely comments on it. Will definitely be buying again.
Mud Mud glorious Mud
When visiting a wine outlet in NZ a few years ago we were introduced to this lovely sauvignon blanc and immediately hooked. During our two month stay we sampled lots of fine NZ wines but this one has to be our favourite. Whether with a meal or just by itself it arouses those taste buds that demand something special. What more to say?
Surprise, surprise
We were very impressed with this Marlborough Sauvignon entitled 'Mud House' , beautiful fruity flavours of Melon and guava detected which complemented the scallops I had cooked. A tiny bit sweeter than I personally like but on the whole delicious so I am afraid it did not stay on the table for long. A really good buy for the money, would purchase this again when case has been consumed.
mud house
a superb NZ white ideal for summer BBQ's all to easy to drink and great value will be back for more when on offer.