Mud House Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

4.5(69)Write a review
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White New Zealand Wine
  • Winemaker Notes: Bright aromas of nettles, melon and grapefruit. The palate delivers juicy citrus and guava flavours with elegant acidity, giving a long refreshing finish. A wine of remarkable intensity and style.
  • Our founders set sail to travel the world, only to fall in love with New Zealand. After planting vines, they used the local earth to build their home. Two decades on, we continue to celebrate the spirit of striking out and breaking boundaries. Wherever you are in the world look out for our distinctive wines and celebrate your taste for adventure.
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Milk

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Wine Maker

Cleighton Cornelius

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At
  • BS11 9FG,

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

69 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Top pick for wedding

5 stars

This wine came out top when our wedding party sampled 6 similar wines to choose for a wedding.

My favourite.The perfect Sauvignon blanc.

5 stars

Perfect Sauvignon blanc well balanced and delicious. Defineltey my favourite.

great everyday savvy blanc easy to drink maybe too

4 stars

great everyday savvy blanc easy to drink maybe too easy lol

I bought a case of.Mud House Sauvignon Blanc for

5 stars

I bought a case of.Mud House Sauvignon Blanc for Christmas it was one of the best white wines I have had and a fantastic price will definitely buy again

A blast from the past

5 stars

I’ve never found another wine that has lived up to a gorgeous white I used to drink around 25 years ago - until now!! The first few mouthfuls have bought memories of happy times with my late husband flooding back as the taste is identical (to the other wine, not my husband!!!) Smooth and fruity while still dry.

Lovely wine, pity I was charged twice!

4 stars

I ordered this wine as a gift as I had bought some before in the local store. A beautiful wine, light and refreshing and not too dry or sweet, just right with chicken.

Not like Mud at all!!

5 stars

What a fantastically refreshing wine! I love it and so does my husband! So very drinkable, we drank it at Christmas and had many lovely comments on it. Will definitely be buying again.

Mud Mud glorious Mud

5 stars

When visiting a wine outlet in NZ a few years ago we were introduced to this lovely sauvignon blanc and immediately hooked. During our two month stay we sampled lots of fine NZ wines but this one has to be our favourite. Whether with a meal or just by itself it arouses those taste buds that demand something special. What more to say?

Surprise, surprise

5 stars

We were very impressed with this Marlborough Sauvignon entitled 'Mud House' , beautiful fruity flavours of Melon and guava detected which complemented the scallops I had cooked. A tiny bit sweeter than I personally like but on the whole delicious so I am afraid it did not stay on the table for long. A really good buy for the money, would purchase this again when case has been consumed.

mud house

5 stars

a superb NZ white ideal for summer BBQ's all to easy to drink and great value will be back for more when on offer.

1-10 of 69 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

