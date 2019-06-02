By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Sweet Chilli Sauce 220Ml

5(1)
Heinz Sweet Chilli Sauce 220Ml
£ 1.70
£0.77/100ml

Product Description

  • Sweet Chilli Sauce.
  • HOT & STICKY.
  • Pack size: 220ml

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Puree, Modified Cornflour, Chilli, Bell Pepper, Salt, Garlic, Ginger

Storage

After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks.Best before - see cap.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 17

Name and address

  • H.J Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • heinz.co.uk
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (15g)
Energy 786kJ118kJ
-185kcal28kcal
Fat 0.1gTrace
- of which saturates TraceTrace
Carbohydrate 46g6.9g
- of which sugars 41g6.2g
Protein 0.3gTrace
Salt 1.4g0.21g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

it is great on fish before cooking and as a sauce

5 stars

it is great on fish before cooking and as a sauce or dip on anything,especially chips.

