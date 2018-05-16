By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pakeeza Natural Yogurt 900G

£ 1.00
£0.11/100g

Product Description

  • Natural Yogurt
  • Made with British milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 900g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk Yogurt (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep in the fridge. Store between 1-5°C. Once opened consume within 3 days and do not exceed the use by date.For Use By: See Side of Bucket.

Name and address

  • Pakeeza Dairies Ltd,
  • Rochdale,
  • OL16 5LX.

Return to

  • Got a question?
  • Call: 01706 489 119
  • Pakeeza Dairies Ltd,
  • Rochdale,
  • OL16 5LX.
  • www.pakeeza.co.uk

Net Contents

900g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 340kJ/81kcal
Fat 3.4g
of which saturates 2.01g
Mono-unsaturates 1.04g
Polyunsaturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 7.4g
of which sugars 3.5g
Protein 5.2g
Fibre <0.5g
Salt 0.19g
Calcium 0.21mg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

