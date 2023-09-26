Paterson's Clotted Cream Shortbread 300G

Shortbread Fingers with Clotted Cream

Tradition with a Twist™ In 1895, John Paterson founded his bakery in the Royal Burgh of Rutherglen, Scotland, when he sold his shortbread from a horse-drawn van. Now, using over 126 years of experience, we've created a shortbread fit for the 21st century which is now our nation's favourite shortbread.

Paterson's, is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.

Britain's No 1 Shortbread No hydrogenated fats No artificial colours No artificial sweeteners Non GM ingredients No artificial flavours No artificial preservatives Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Clotted Cream (Milk) ( 4%), Butter (Milk), Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Serving size = 1 biscuit(s) (15g). 20 servings per pack

Net Contents

300g ℮

Additives