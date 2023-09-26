We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Paterson's Clotted Cream Shortbread 300G

Paterson's Clotted Cream Shortbread 300G

5(1)
Write a review

£1.35

£0.45/100g

Vegetarian

Shortbread Fingers with Clotted Cream
Tradition with a Twist™In 1895, John Paterson founded his bakery in the Royal Burgh of Rutherglen, Scotland, when he sold his shortbread from a horse-drawn van. Now, using over 126 years of experience, we've created a shortbread fit for the 21st century which is now our nation's favourite shortbread.
Paterson's, is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.
Britain's No 1 ShortbreadNo hydrogenated fatsNo artificial coloursNo artificial sweetenersNon GM ingredientsNo artificial flavoursNo artificial preservativesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Clotted Cream (Milk) ( 4%), Butter (Milk), Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Serving size = 1 biscuit(s) (15g). 20 servings per pack

Net Contents

300g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Artificial SweetenersFree From Genetically Modified Ingredients

View all Shortbread

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here