Haribo Halal Soft Jelly Bear 1Kg

5(2)Write a review
Haribo Halal Soft Jelly Bear 1Kg
£ 6.00
£0.60/100g

Product Description

  • Soft Jelly - Fruit Flavour Jelly Candy
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Humectant: Sorbitol, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Citrate, Fruit Juice Concentrates: Lemon, Orange, Strawberry, Apple, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Black Carrot, Spirulina, Safflower, Radish, Apple, Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, This product does not contain any Pig Gelatine or any other Pig based ingredients

Storage

Store away from heat and humidity.

Produce of

Made in Turkey

Number of uses

Package contains approx. 40 portions

Warnings

  • Novelty packaging not intended for use in play by children.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.

Return to

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.

Net Contents

1000g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI* per portion (25g)
Energy:1 425 kJ/341 kcal4 %
Fat:0.2 g0 %
of which saturates0.1 g0 %
Carbohydrates:84.5 g8 %
of which sugars:66.5 g18 %
Protein:0.3 g0 %
Salt:0.6 g3 %
RI* = Reference intake per day--
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

pls I would like these sweets before christmas

5 stars

pls I would like these sweets before christmas

Satisfyingly grrreeeaaatttttt

5 stars

Excellent quality and amazing flavours for all vegans and vegetarians a great combination! Love love love jelly sweets xx

