Haribo Halal Soft Jelly Bear 1Kg

pls I would like these sweets before christmas
Satisfyingly grrreeeaaatttttt
Excellent quality and amazing flavours for all vegans and vegetarians a great combination! Love love love jelly sweets xx
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Humectant: Sorbitol, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Citrate, Fruit Juice Concentrates: Lemon, Orange, Strawberry, Apple, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Black Carrot, Spirulina, Safflower, Radish, Apple, Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, This product does not contain any Pig Gelatine or any other Pig based ingredients
Store away from heat and humidity.
Made in Turkey
Package contains approx. 40 portions
1000g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|RI* per portion (25g)
|Energy:
|1 425 kJ/341 kcal
|4 %
|Fat:
|0.2 g
|0 %
|of which saturates
|0.1 g
|0 %
|Carbohydrates:
|84.5 g
|8 %
|of which sugars:
|66.5 g
|18 %
|Protein:
|0.3 g
|0 %
|Salt:
|0.6 g
|3 %
|RI* = Reference intake per day
|Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
Novelty packaging not intended for use in play by children.
