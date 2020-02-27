By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sandisk Extreme 64Gb Micro Sd Card

5(26)Write a review
Sandisk Extreme 64Gb Micro Sd Card
£ 21.00
£21.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Ideal for tablets, smartphones, and cameras
  • Move your data fast with transfer speeds up to 80MB/s
  • Waterproof, X-ray proof, temperature proof, and shockproof.
  • - Engineered for Android™ smartphones and tablets and MIL cameras
  • - Shoot continuous burst mode, Full HD and 4K UHD video
  • - Rated A1 for faster app performance
  • Get extreme speeds for fast transfer, app performance, and 4K UHD for your Android™ based smartphone. SanDisk Extreme® cards are built tough for extreme durability even under challenging environmental conditions. Fast speeds reduce the time you're on hold while your pictures and videos move to your card or from your card to your computer. Storage capacities from 16GB to 256GB1 expand device memory and leave room to record video that's ready for the new 4K UHD2 television screens and monitors.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

26 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

GREAT

5 stars

I PURCHASED THIS SD CARD TO FREE UP SPACE ON MY GALAXY TAB A

Excellent Results Great Price

5 stars

I drive a new car and I use a dash cam but then I wanted an excellent quality SD card and this fits the bill excellent picture quality and excellent value for money

The real deal!

5 stars

The only shop I use for SD cards is Tesco. Beware of fakes with online auctions. The Sandisc micro SD card once inserted into my device was fast and trouble free.

Brilliant little bit of kit

5 stars

Really pleased with them, bought two for my sister. They have capacity for loads of kids films, compatible for them to watch TV while traveling. Wonderful peaceful journeys! Best things every!

Does what the box says

5 stars

It is a standard fast type card - none are actually properly labelled for a layman to understand, but having done research I could buy the appropriate card fit for a smart phone

Brilliant storage

5 stars

Just what I needed to save my photos and videos. Plenty of storage.

Exactly What It Says

5 stars

Bought this as expanded memory for my new phone. Worked straight out of the box and with no additional programs pre loaded onto the card so full capacity available. To date it has worked without problem storing a variety of items for use with the phone.

Good.

4 stars

I am happy with the purchase. It was ok.nnnnnnnnnnnnn

Good price, good quality, reliable service

5 stars

SanDisk extreme 64GB. Best price at tesco, fast delivery..would recommend..

Great memory card - great price

5 stars

was exactly what i was after for my go pro and tesco was the cheapest i found - collected it at the store a couple of days later - perfect

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Sandisk 64Gb Ultra Micro Sd Card

£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Sandisk 32Gb Extreme Micro Sd Card

£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Offer

Pringles Original Crisps 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

Suntrail Farms Nectarines Minimum 4

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.25
£0.31/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here