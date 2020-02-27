Sandisk Extreme 64Gb Micro Sd Card

GREAT
I PURCHASED THIS SD CARD TO FREE UP SPACE ON MY GALAXY TAB A
Excellent Results Great Price
I drive a new car and I use a dash cam but then I wanted an excellent quality SD card and this fits the bill excellent picture quality and excellent value for money
The real deal!
The only shop I use for SD cards is Tesco. Beware of fakes with online auctions. The Sandisc micro SD card once inserted into my device was fast and trouble free.
Brilliant little bit of kit
Really pleased with them, bought two for my sister. They have capacity for loads of kids films, compatible for them to watch TV while traveling. Wonderful peaceful journeys! Best things every!
Does what the box says
It is a standard fast type card - none are actually properly labelled for a layman to understand, but having done research I could buy the appropriate card fit for a smart phone
Brilliant storage
Just what I needed to save my photos and videos. Plenty of storage.
Exactly What It Says
Bought this as expanded memory for my new phone. Worked straight out of the box and with no additional programs pre loaded onto the card so full capacity available. To date it has worked without problem storing a variety of items for use with the phone.
Good.
I am happy with the purchase. It was ok.nnnnnnnnnnnnn
Good price, good quality, reliable service
SanDisk extreme 64GB. Best price at tesco, fast delivery..would recommend..
Great memory card - great price
was exactly what i was after for my go pro and tesco was the cheapest i found - collected it at the store a couple of days later - perfect