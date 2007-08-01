By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mam Soother Air 12+ Months

4.5(92)Write a review
Mam Soother Air 12+ Months
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Air Silicone Soother
  • Innovative, award-winning shield design
  • Extra-light, allows maximum air contact for baby's skin
  • Features MAM's special soft silicone silk teat
  • Find out about the full range of MAM products on mambaby.com
  • International Children Medical Research Society
  • Scientific Panel of BAMED AG
  • www.icmrs.org
  • BPA°, BPS free
  • °BPA/BPS free: All MAM products are made from materials free of BPA and BPS.
  • Shield
  • Extra air flow
  • Especially skin-friendly, less skin reddening
  • Easy to see baby's smile
  • Skinsoft Silicone
  • Easily accepted by babies
  • For a familiar feeling
  • Button
  • Quick & easy to grasp
  • For easy attachment of a clip
  • MAM Design
  • Symmetric shape, always fits perfectly in baby's mouth
  • Designed with dentists for a healthy dental development
  • 94% Teat Acceptance*
  • Teat with SkinSoft™ Silicon surface that babies easily accept because it feels so familiar.
  • MAM Soothers are the result of our close collaboration with paediatricians, dentists and orthodontists. Comfortable for babies, reassuring for parents and with a familiar teal feeling. The special teat and shield design ensure a perfect fit and skin-friendly shape.
  • Proven effectiveness: market research confirms that 94% of babies accept the MAM SkinSoft Silicone. (*Market research 2010-2014, tested with 1,236 babies)Available in 3 sizes - to ensure safety and comfort for all ages.
  • The MAM Principle
  • Parents are demanding. At MAM, we are too. That's why, for over 40 years, we have worked with medical, research and technological experts to develop products that are unique in function and design. MAM products support the individual development of every child and make everyday life easier for babies.
  • More MAM Products
  • Thanks to our handy MAM Clip, baby's soother stays clean and easy to reach at all times. Thoughtful design means it can be used with one hand and the colours and motifs have been carefully chosen to match baby's favourite soother - for a stylish and familiar look.
  • The product meets the requirements of European Standard EN 1400.
  • Patent number: GB 2402347, GB 2094338, RCD 1786690
  • Mother & Baby Awards 2007/8 Gold - Award for Excellence
  • Extra air flow
  • Orthodontic
  • Steriliser & travel box
  • Steriliser box 3 min

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • MAM Microwave Steriliser & Travel Box
  • For 2 soother - just add water, insert soother(s) and microwave. Proven effective in killing common household germs and bacteria. Soothers keep in unopened box stay disinfected for up to 48 hours.
  • Using the steriliser box saves up to 77% of energy & CO2
  • Instructions for use:
  • Before first use boil in water for 5 minutes. Allow to stand for a further 5 minutes before giving it to the baby.
  • Sterilise using one of the following methods: steam sterilising (electric or microwave according to manufacturers instructions), boiling in water for at least 5 minutes or liquid sterilising solution.
  • During cleaning a small amount of water may enter the teat. This can be expelled by squeezing the teat. This is to ensure hygiene.
  • Clean before each use.
  • Do not use aggressive cleaning agents.
  • Never dip the teat in sweet substances or medication. This can cause tooth decay.
  • To ensure safety and hygiene replace the soother ever 1-2 months.
  • Do not worry if the soother becomes lodge in the mouth. It can not be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove as gently possible.
  • MAM recommends giving up soother usage at 3 years of age.
  • Steriliser Box: Instructions for use:
  • Remove blue tamper-proof closure and any stickers from the box.
  • Wash soothers and box with mild soapy water and then rinse well with clear water before use. This is to ensure hygiene.
  • When using the self-sterilising method, please ensure the soother, box and microwave (including the waveguide-cover and turntable) are Complete Clean and free from dirt, food residue, fat or oil splashes. If not, this could lead to the product or box melting and the microwave sparkling or the waveguide cover burning!
  • First, hold box and fill to the mark with 25ml of water (Fig. A).
  • Next, place soother(s) in the box with the teat facing down (Fig. B).
  • Close box and heat in the microwave at 750 - 1000 watts.
  • Set the microwave timer according to the number of boxes being simultaneously sterilised.
  • Number of Double Boxes: 1, Recommended sterilising time in minutes: 3
  • Number of Double Boxes: 2, Recommended sterilising time in minutes: 7
  • Number of Double Boxes: 3, Recommended sterilising time in minutes: 9
  • Follow the user manual of your microwave. Do not put the steriliser box at the center of the turntable. Do not leave your microwave unattended during sterilising process! Stop the microwaving process immediately if whole water is vaporised.
  • Allow to cool for at least 5 minutes.
  • Open microwave. Caution! The box, water and soothers may still be vary hot after the 5 minute cooling period!
  • After microwave sterilising, soothers kept in the closed box will remain disinfected for up to 48 hours.
  • For immediate use open box and drain remaining water. Leave soothers to dry in slightly open box.
  • Check the temperature of the soothers before use!
  • Improper water level, power level or time setting can damage the microwave, soothers and box and result in poor disinfection!
  • For use only with MAM Soothers!
  • Keep steriliser-box away from children.
  • Disinfected in 3 minutes - for up to 48 hours.
  • Please keep instructions for future use.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety
  • WARNING!
  • Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away of the first signs of damage or weakness. We call this the pull test.
  • Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN 12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them.
  • Do not leave a soother in direct sunlight or near a source of heat or leave in sterilising solution for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat.

Name and address

  • MAM (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 271,
  • Teddington,
  • TW11 8FT.

Return to

  • For more information please contact:
  • MAM (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 271,
  • Teddington,
  • TW11 8FT.
  • Tel: 0208 943 8880
  • Fax: 0208 943 8881
  • mambaby.com

Lower age limit

12 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

For your child's safety WARNING! Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away of the first signs of damage or weakness. We call this the pull test. Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN 12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them. Do not leave a soother in direct sunlight or near a source of heat or leave in sterilising solution for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

92 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for teethers

4 stars

I bought these dummies as my little one is teething so I dribbling loads and because of this he is getting very dry skin around his mouth. These are brilliant during the day as he can still have a dummy but his skin can breathe. It also means I can keep an eye on his skin. Other positive is they will smile with the dummy in and you can actually see it without the dummy blocking it

Took to them immediatley

5 stars

I was sent these a month ago I received the wrong colour however, that's no issue. All other brands the frame is too small for around my daughters mouth even though they're for her age group. These dummies fit around her perfectly, are very cute and stylish and she took to the immediatley even though I hadn't used Mam previously! Very happy & one happy lady [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant

5 stars

First of all the designs are fantastic. So bright and cute. My baby is fussy with dummies but enjoyed this and was soothed by it right away. Being able to sterilise using the box and a microwave is such a bonus. Makes life so much easier! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby boy accepted it first time.

5 stars

I received these soothers a few weeks ago, I had been reluctant to try as my son had the same sort of dummy since birth but I finally tried these and he accepted it straight away. I also love the cute little designs! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good all round dummy

4 stars

Good shaped teat on the dummy. It took my daughter a few times to get used to then after previously using the stage before but she won't use any others now. Sterilising box works well and is easy to carry around in changing bag. The air space is a design allowing for air to circulate around the skin and the dummy meaning that rashes did not occur. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab soothers

5 stars

Since a newborn Mam has been the only soother my LG will accept, I’m so glad there are bigger sizes for when they are bigger, love the self sterilising box too, so easy to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

5 stars

My little boy is 7 months but I’ve found that he manages to get smaller dummies in his mouth whilst teething and chewing everything! These are the perfect size and the air hole design means that he doesn’t get any dribble trapped between the dummy and his skin meaning no dribble rash. Plus very cute designs! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely open design

5 stars

I really love these dummies for my little boy. Other dummies in the past have given my son a rash around his mouth which is why I really love the open design of these dummies. They are nice and breathable and my little boy seems to really like them. They're also easy to attach to dummy clips with the open sides. Overall a really great dummy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soothers

3 stars

Not bad nothing special I thought but did the job it was designed to do [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great fit

4 stars

So glad I swapped to mam dummies fits great and looks cute. Also so easy to steralise! Saves precious time! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 92 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Mam Original 12+ Months Soother

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Mam Clip It Soother Clip

£ 5.75
£5.75/each

Mam 6+ Months Air Soothers X2

Please note, the colour of the product may vary

£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Please note, the colour of the product may vary

Fred & Flo Day And Night Soothers 2 Pack

£ 2.50
£1.25/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here