Mam Soother Air 0+ Months

Great for teethers 4 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 25th January 2020 I bought these dummies as my little one is teething so I dribbling loads and because of this he is getting very dry skin around his mouth. These are brilliant during the day as he can still have a dummy but his skin can breathe. It also means I can keep an eye on his skin. Other positive is they will smile with the dummy in and you can actually see it without the dummy blocking it

Took to them immediatley 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 10th January 2020 I was sent these a month ago I received the wrong colour however, that's no issue. All other brands the frame is too small for around my daughters mouth even though they're for her age group. These dummies fit around her perfectly, are very cute and stylish and she took to the immediatley even though I hadn't used Mam previously! Very happy & one happy lady [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 9th January 2020 First of all the designs are fantastic. So bright and cute. My baby is fussy with dummies but enjoyed this and was soothed by it right away. Being able to sterilise using the box and a microwave is such a bonus. Makes life so much easier! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby boy accepted it first time. 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 8th January 2020 I received these soothers a few weeks ago, I had been reluctant to try as my son had the same sort of dummy since birth but I finally tried these and he accepted it straight away. I also love the cute little designs! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good all round dummy 4 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 8th January 2020 Good shaped teat on the dummy. It took my daughter a few times to get used to then after previously using the stage before but she won't use any others now. Sterilising box works well and is easy to carry around in changing bag. The air space is a design allowing for air to circulate around the skin and the dummy meaning that rashes did not occur. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab soothers 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 8th January 2020 Since a newborn Mam has been the only soother my LG will accept, I’m so glad there are bigger sizes for when they are bigger, love the self sterilising box too, so easy to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great! 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 8th January 2020 My little boy is 7 months but I’ve found that he manages to get smaller dummies in his mouth whilst teething and chewing everything! These are the perfect size and the air hole design means that he doesn’t get any dribble trapped between the dummy and his skin meaning no dribble rash. Plus very cute designs! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely open design 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 8th January 2020 I really love these dummies for my little boy. Other dummies in the past have given my son a rash around his mouth which is why I really love the open design of these dummies. They are nice and breathable and my little boy seems to really like them. They're also easy to attach to dummy clips with the open sides. Overall a really great dummy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soothers 3 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 8th January 2020 Not bad nothing special I thought but did the job it was designed to do [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]