Branston Relish Caramalised Red Onion 335G

Product Description
- Caramelised Red Onion Relish
- For other Branston delights visit www.bringoutthebranston.co.uk
- Make it special
- Brilliant for burgers
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 335g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Caramelised Red Onion (16%) (contains Red Onion, Brown Sugar), Onion (14%), Spirit Vinegar, Cauliflower, Modified Maize Starch, Mustard Seeds, Black Treacle, Salt, Dried Onion (0.7%), Natural Shallot & Onion Flavouring, Spices, Glucose Syrup, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Rusk (contains Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Onion Powder, Caster Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep in the fridge and use within 6 weeks and by the date shown.For Best Before End: See Cap
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
Return to
- Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- Telephone 0800 1577032
Net Contents
335g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold per 100g
|Energy
|637kJ/
|-
|151kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|of which Saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|32g
|of which Sugars
|28g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|Protein
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.97g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019