Branston Relish Caramalised Red Onion 335G

Branston Relish Caramalised Red Onion 335G
£ 1.90
£0.57/100g

Product Description

  • Caramelised Red Onion Relish
  • For other Branston delights visit www.bringoutthebranston.co.uk
  • Make it special
  • Brilliant for burgers
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 335g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Caramelised Red Onion (16%) (contains Red Onion, Brown Sugar), Onion (14%), Spirit Vinegar, Cauliflower, Modified Maize Starch, Mustard Seeds, Black Treacle, Salt, Dried Onion (0.7%), Natural Shallot & Onion Flavouring, Spices, Glucose Syrup, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Rusk (contains Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Onion Powder, Caster Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep in the fridge and use within 6 weeks and by the date shown.For Best Before End: See Cap

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

  • Telephone 0800 1577032

Net Contents

335g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold per 100g
Energy 637kJ/
-151kcal
Fat 1.4g
of which Saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrates32g
of which Sugars 28g
Fibre 1.4g
Protein 0.8g
Salt 0.97g

