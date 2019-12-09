Lactofree Mature Cheddar Cheese 200G

A good all-round cheese for the lactose intolerant
As someone who is unable to eat dairy this is a lovely cheese with a good flavour. Perfect for sandwiches and a small amount can be used to flavour a homemade plain white sauce to make a delicious cheese sauce. I find this block is better quality than the grated alternative for someone who keeps cheese in the fridge for a long time; and is easy to grate and/or slice
Mmmmm better than the others ;)
I am confirmed with a milk allergy but when eating this cheese it's like I don't have any tummy/skin etc issue I am pleased to report. I have tried many brands including organic but by far this is the best for texture, taste and smell. No added vitamins suits me as well. Thank you Tesco for selling this cheese and reducing the price once in a while ;)
Just like normal chedder in taste and texture
This cheese allows me to eat proper cheese. I have lactose intolerance and cannot eat normal chedder cheese, when this came out I jumped on it and have eaten shed loads since. I don't get intolerance reaction (to speak of). It melts on toast and behaves just like normal lactose cheese. Thank you Arla for creating this I was "cheese free" for 20 years and now I can eat it...fab!!
Excellent
This is an excellent, strong-testing cheddar, which is good both for regular eating and for cooking. You wouldn't know it was lactose-free apart from its ease of digestion! I can recommend it.
Tasty
This is really good cheese if you have to go lactose free.
Excellent substitute for full fat cheese.
Lovely strong taste, a good substitute, pleasantly suprised.
All strong cheddar cheeses are lactofree, so please list this under "cheeses" so I can find it more easily. It is my favourite cheddar, by far and away.
Tastes like proper cheese
It is good quality and the nearest taste to proper cheese if you are lactose intolerant.