By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lactofree Mature Cheddar Cheese 200G

5(8)Write a review
Lactofree Mature Cheddar Cheese 200G
£ 1.80
£9.00/kg

Product Description

  • Mature Cheddar Cheese
  • Easier to digest*
  • Lactose free* mature cheddar cheese
  • *Easier to digest if you may be lactose intolerant or have a sensitive gut. Less than 0.03% lactose. We use rigorous scientific testing to ensure that Arla LactoFree cheese contains no lactose, using accurate accredited tests, enabling us to detect lactose at a trace level of 0.03%. At this level our tests show that there is no lactose present in Arla LactoFree.
  • Rich in protein
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and normal bones.
  • Rich in calcium
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones and teeth.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • All natural ingredients
  • Free from lactose
  • Farmer Owned - care in every step from cow to you
  • Made with cows milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and normal bones
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones and teeth

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk, Arla lactoFree is not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers. If in doubt please consult a health professional

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened, use within 7 days. Best Before: See front of pack.

Produce of

Made in UK

Number of uses

Contains approx. 6 servings

Name and address

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Contact:
  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • LactoFree Customer Careline: 0113 382 7009
  • hello@arlafoods.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy 1725kJ/416kcal485kJ/117kcal
Fat 35g9.6g
of which saturates 22g6.24g
Carbohydrate <0.5g0.03g
of which sugars <0.5g0.03g
Protein 25g7.65g
Salt 1.8g0.5g
Calcium 739mg (92% RI+)207mg (26% RI+)
+Reference intake--
Contains approx. 6 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A good all-round cheese for the lactose intolerant

5 stars

As someone who is unable to eat dairy this is a lovely cheese with a good flavour. Perfect for sandwiches and a small amount can be used to flavour a homemade plain white sauce to make a delicious cheese sauce. I find this block is better quality than the grated alternative for someone who keeps cheese in the fridge for a long time; and is easy to grate and/or slice

Mmmmm better than the others ;)

5 stars

I am confirmed with a milk allergy but when eating this cheese it's like I don't have any tummy/skin etc issue I am pleased to report. I have tried many brands including organic but by far this is the best for texture, taste and smell. No added vitamins suits me as well. Thank you Tesco for selling this cheese and reducing the price once in a while ;)

Just like normal chedder in taste and texture

5 stars

This cheese allows me to eat proper cheese. I have lactose intolerance and cannot eat normal chedder cheese, when this came out I jumped on it and have eaten shed loads since. I don't get intolerance reaction (to speak of). It melts on toast and behaves just like normal lactose cheese. Thank you Arla for creating this I was "cheese free" for 20 years and now I can eat it...fab!!

Excellent

5 stars

This is an excellent, strong-testing cheddar, which is good both for regular eating and for cooking. You wouldn't know it was lactose-free apart from its ease of digestion! I can recommend it.

Tasty

5 stars

This is really good cheese if you have to go lactose free.

Excellent substitute for full fat cheese.

5 stars

Lovely strong taste, a good substitute, pleasantly suprised.

All strong cheddar cheeses are lactofree, so pleas

5 stars

All strong cheddar cheeses are lactofree, so please list this under "cheeses" so I can find it more easily. It is my favourite cheddar, by far and away.

Tastes like proper cheese

5 stars

It is good quality and the nearest taste to proper cheese if you are lactose intolerant.

Usually bought next

Lactofree Fresh Semi Skimmed Milk 1 Litre

£ 1.40
£1.40/litre

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Lactofree Spreadable 250G

£ 1.70
£0.68/100g

Lactofree Strawberry Raspberry Yogurt 4 X125g

£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here