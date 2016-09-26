Boschendal 1685 Shiraz 75Cl

Excellent wine
Not a lover of Shiraz wines because they are usually rough and unpleasant. My first bottle of Boschendal Shiraz was given to me as a present, and to be honest, I was not looking forward to it because of what I mentioned previously, but I was wrong. This is a very good wine, pleasant to the nose and smooth, flavoursome and full bodied, a pleasure to drink. I think this a special wine, though it is 14% alcohol. I have bought three or four cases at a Tesco store and now a further case on line. I will be ordering more.
excellent quality
an excellent shiraz , full of flavour , you can tell this is a quality wine from the drink now range. will definitely be buying this wine again.
Good wine
A very pleasant wine, good example of Shiraz, a vineyard to visit too if in South Africa
A good quality wine!
Delicious on its own and compliments either beef, lamb or simply cheese and biscuits.
Not for the fainthearted
Certainly not a light drinking wine, my husband loves the full bodied texture and its flavours, I used to be the red wine drinker in our household but this ones a little heavy for me. A glass or two is enough, it is a superior taste sensation, one to show off with friends round for a robust steak meal we think Excellent
Wedding wine
We bought several cases of this wine for our wedding and it was widely complemented by all the guests. It is a full bodied wine which has a long taste on the palate. Great with food but not overpowering
Boschendal Shiraz 2012
Boschendal wines, red and white, have been amongst my top 5 South African favourites for some years and this wine hasn't disappointed. Very smooth and excellent value at just £6 a bottle so several cases now in my wine store ready for sharing with friends or just enjoying at home.