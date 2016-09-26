Boschendal 1685 Shiraz 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red South African Wine
  • Only grapes from specially selected vineyards in the mountainous areas of the coastal region are used to make Boschendal Shiraz. The elevated vineyards produce low yields to ensure great fruit quality. The style in classic, with the wine maturing in French oak for 14 months. The result a wine with deep black fruit flavours, an elegant structure and notes of exotic spice.
  • 1685 Over 300 years of winemaking.
  • The legend of Boschendal's wines goes as far back as 1685.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A wine with deep black fruit flavours, and elegant structure and notes of exotic spice.

Region of Origin

Coastal Region

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Boschendal

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Cold soaking of the fruit takes place for 24 hours to allow maximum colour extraction. The juice is then fermented with specially selected wine yeast until the wine is dry. Maturation is done in French Oak barrels for 18 months, after which the wine is carefully blended and bottled.

History

  • Boschendal has a heritage dating back to 1685, when its French founders recognised the property's potential for wine-growing. Today, Boschendal maintains a rightful place as a winery of international distinction, consistently producing great wines.

Regional Information

  • The Coastal Region of the Cape is an ideal location for producing high quality wines. Breezes off the cool Atlantic Ocean temper the hot summer days to produce fruit ripeness and great wine flavours.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 4 years

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Warnings

  • ALCOHOL ABUSE IS DANGEROUS TO YOUR HEALTH.

Name and address

  • Boschendal Wines,
  • Groot Drakenstein,
  • 7680,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • DGB Europe Ltd.,
  • 99 Park Drive,
  • Milton Park,
  • Abingdon,
  • OX14 4RY.

Return to

  • DGB Europe Ltd.,
  • 99 Park Drive,
  • Milton Park,
  • Abingdon,
  • OX14 4RY.
  • www.boshendalwines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Safety information

ALCOHOL ABUSE IS DANGEROUS TO YOUR HEALTH.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Excellent wine

Not a lover of Shiraz wines because they are usually rough and unpleasant. My first bottle of Boschendal Shiraz was given to me as a present, and to be honest, I was not looking forward to it because of what I mentioned previously, but I was wrong. This is a very good wine, pleasant to the nose and smooth, flavoursome and full bodied, a pleasure to drink. I think this a special wine, though it is 14% alcohol. I have bought three or four cases at a Tesco store and now a further case on line. I will be ordering more.

excellent quality

an excellent shiraz , full of flavour , you can tell this is a quality wine from the drink now range. will definitely be buying this wine again.

Good wine

A very pleasant wine, good example of Shiraz, a vineyard to visit too if in South Africa

A good quality wine!

Delicious on its own and compliments either beef, lamb or simply cheese and biscuits.

Not for the fainthearted

Certainly not a light drinking wine, my husband loves the full bodied texture and its flavours, I used to be the red wine drinker in our household but this ones a little heavy for me. A glass or two is enough, it is a superior taste sensation, one to show off with friends round for a robust steak meal we think Excellent

Wedding wine

We bought several cases of this wine for our wedding and it was widely complemented by all the guests. It is a full bodied wine which has a long taste on the palate. Great with food but not overpowering

Boschendal Shiraz 2012

Boschendal wines, red and white, have been amongst my top 5 South African favourites for some years and this wine hasn't disappointed. Very smooth and excellent value at just £6 a bottle so several cases now in my wine store ready for sharing with friends or just enjoying at home.

