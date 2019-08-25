By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Branston Tomato & Red Pepper Relish 350G

4.5(3)Write a review
Branston Tomato & Red Pepper Relish 350G
£ 1.90
£0.54/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato and Red Pepper Relish with Sugar and Sweetener
  • For other Branston delights visit www.bringoutthebranston.co.uk
  • Make it special
  • Delicious on a hotdog
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Onion, Diced Tomatoes in Juice (19%), Barley Malt Extract, Tomato Paste (5%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Dried Red Pepper (1%), Mustard Seeds, Ground Spices, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Sweetener: Sodium Saccharin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep in the fridge and use within 6 weeks and by the date shown.For Best Before End: See Cap

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • Telephone 0800 1577032

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold per 100g
Energy 678kJ/
-160kcal
Fat 1.3g
of which Saturates 0.5g
Carbohydrates33.9g
of which Sugars 29.6g
Fibre 2.0g
Protein 1.4g
Salt 1.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

flavourful relish

5 stars

flavourful relish

Ooooo tasty.

5 stars

Very tasty. Please bring it back.

Lovely relish

4 stars

Nice relish but quite sweet and personally I think it needs a bit more gherkin to make it a bit tangier. Nice though. N.

Usually bought next

French's America Classic Yellow Mustard 226G Squeezy

£ 1.50
£0.66/100g

Tesco 10 Mild Cheese Slices 200G

£ 0.90
£4.50/kg

Tesco Burger Sauce 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Tesco Soft White Hot Dog Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.12/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here