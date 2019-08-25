Branston Tomato & Red Pepper Relish 350G

flavourful relish
flavourful relish
Ooooo tasty.
Very tasty. Please bring it back.
Lovely relish
Nice relish but quite sweet and personally I think it needs a bit more gherkin to make it a bit tangier. Nice though. N.
Sugar, Onion, Diced Tomatoes in Juice (19%), Barley Malt Extract, Tomato Paste (5%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Dried Red Pepper (1%), Mustard Seeds, Ground Spices, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Sweetener: Sodium Saccharin
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep in the fridge and use within 6 weeks and by the date shown.For Best Before End: See Cap
Dispenser. Recyclable
350g ℮
|Typical Values
|As sold per 100g
|Energy
|678kJ/
|-
|160kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|of which Saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrates
|33.9g
|of which Sugars
|29.6g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|1.1g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019