Heinz Creamed Rice Pudding 6X120g

Disgusting Baby food
Didn’t realise this was baby food when we ordered it so it was quite a surprise. The texture was disgusting and so was the flavour.
I believed this item to be normal rice pudding. When it arrived I opened a jar and found it to be baby food, at least I think it was. On looking on your list under baby foods I could not find it. In the end my daughter took the remaining five jars to a charity food shop. A little disappointed, next time I’ll go for Müller Rice.