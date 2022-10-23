We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz Creamed Rice Pudding 6X120g

1(2)Write a review
Heinz Creamed Rice Pudding 6X120g
£3.20
£0.44/100g

Product Description

  • Rice pudding with milk.
  • Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
  • Made with natural ingredients*
  • *Sugar and milk from a natural source
  • Simply made with love, with ingredients known to your kitchen, perfect for your little one!
  • Heinz by Nature
  • Absolutely No Artificial Flavours, Colours, or Preservatives
  • Gluten free
  • Low in Salt
  • Pack size: 720G
  • Low in Salt

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk (50%), Rice (22%), Water, Cornflour, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, unheated food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours.For best before end please see side of jar lid

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir before serving
  • Easy prep: Best served warm and from a bowl. To warm stand in hot water and stir. Always check the temperature before serving.

Number of uses

1 jar = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Reject if cap button is raised.

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Phone 0800 212991 or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Phone 1800 995311

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

6 x 120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy349kJ /
-83kcal
Fat1.6g
- of which saturates1.0g
Carbohydrate15.1g
- of which sugars5.8g
Fibre0.1g
Protein2.1g
Salt0.07g

Safety information

Reject if cap button is raised.

Disgusting Baby food

1 stars

Didn’t realise this was baby food when we ordered it so it was quite a surprise. The texture was disgusting and so was the flavour.

I believed this item to be normal rice pudding. W

1 stars

I believed this item to be normal rice pudding. When it arrived I opened a jar and found it to be baby food, at least I think it was. On looking on your list under baby foods I could not find it. In the end my daughter took the remaining five jars to a charity food shop. A little disappointed, next time I’ll go for Müller Rice.

