Heinz Vegetable With Turkey Pouch

This is one of my baby’s favourites. He tried it 1st time when he was 5 and a bit months and did not refuse to eat it and now when he is 7 he is still eating it very well. Very pleased
Vegetables (42%, Carrot (20%), Parsnip (13%), Potato (9%)), Water, Rice, Tomato, Turkey (8%)
Once opened, refrigerate and use within 24 hours.
Made in the EU
1 pouch = 1 serving
Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
4 Months
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|227kJ/54kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|- of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|8.3g
|- of which sugars*
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|Protein
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.05g
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
