Heinz Sweet Potato & Chicken Jar 120G
Product Description
- A smooth blend of vegetables with rice and chicken
- We support the WHO recommendation on exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months and continuing with breast milk until at least 2 years of age, when possible.
- 100% natural ingredients
- No Added Salt or Sugar
- No Artificial Flavours or Preservatives
- 1 of Your Baby's 5 a Day
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (53%, Sweet Potato (18%), Tomato (16%), Carrot (15%), Onion (4%)), Rice (27%), Water, Chicken (8%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Storage
Once opened, unheated food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours.Best before end - see cap
Preparation and Usage
- Easy prep: Best served warm & from a bowl. To warm stand in hot water and stir. Always check temperature before serving.
Number of uses
1 jar = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Reject if cap button is raised.
Recycling info
Lid. Recycle
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG,
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG,
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Co. Dublin.
- Phone 0800 212991 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|278kJ/66kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|- of which saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|- of which sugars*
|2.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|Protein
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.07g
|*naturally occurring sugars
|-
Safety information
Reject if cap button is raised.
