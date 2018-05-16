By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Creamy Porridge Jar 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heinz Creamy Porridge Jar 120G
£ 0.65
£5.42/kg

Product Description

  • Creamed oat porridge.
  • Made with natural ingredients*.
  • *Sugar and milk from natural source.
  • Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
  • LOW SALT.
  • ABSOLUTELY NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS, PRESERVATIVES OR FLAVOURS.
  • Pack size: 120G
  • Low salt

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk (62%), Rice, Water, Oats (5%), Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains Gluten

Storage

Once opened, unheated food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours.Best before end - see cap.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy prep: Best served warm and from a bowl. To warm stand in hot water and stir. Always check the temperature before serving.

Number of uses

1 jar = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Reject if cap button is raised.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Phone 0800 212991
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Months

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 346kJ /
-82kcal
Fat 2.5g
- of which saturates 1.7g
Carbohydrate 12.0g
- of which sugars 6.0g
Fibre 0.9g
Protein 2.5g
Salt 0.08g
Calcium 75mg*
*19% of Labelling Reference Value, the required daily amount of calcium for infants and young children-

Safety information

View more safety information

Reject if cap button is raised.

