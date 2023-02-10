Heinz Egg Custard Jar 120G
Product Description
- Smooth egg custard with rice.
- Made with natural ingredients*.
- *Sugar, milk and egg from natural source.
- Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
- We select only the tastiest ingredients from nature for your little one. This means:
- Smooth blend
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Low in salt
- Getting ready to introduce food is an exciting step for you and your little one: you want to make sure you give them yummy food to explore new flavours and textures.
- Looking for an easy start into weaning? Our Heinz By Nature Egg Custard dessert tastes delicious and is made with natural ingredients.
- In a glass, transparent jar.
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 120G
- Low in salt
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk (46%), Rice (24%), Skimmed Milk (17%), Water, Sugar, Egg (3%)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
Once opened, unheated food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours.Reject if cap button is raised. Best before end - see cap.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Easy prep: Best served warm and from a bowl. To warm stand in hot water and stir. Always check the temperature before serving.
Number of uses
1 jar = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- Phone 0800 212991 (ROI 1800 995311)
Lower age limit
4 Months
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|288kJ /
|-
|68kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|- of which saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|10.0g
|- of which sugars
|6.6g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|Protein
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.09g
|Calcium*
|68mg
|*17% of Labelling Reference Value, the required daily amount of calcium for infants and young children
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.