Heinz Cheesy Tomato Pasta Jar 120G

Product Description
- Smooth cheese & tomato pasta.
- Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
- Made with natural ingredients.
- LOW IN SALT WITH ABSOLUTELY NO ADDED SUGAR.
- ABSOLUTELY NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS, PRESERVATIVES OR FLAVOURS.
- 1 OF YOUR BABY'S 5 A DAY.
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (42%, Tomato (21%), Carrot (14%), Courgette (7%)), Water, Pasta (14%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Vegetarian Cheddar Cheese (9%, Milk), Rice Flour
Allergy Information
- Contains Gluten
Storage
Once opened, unheated food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours.Best before end - see cap
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Easy prep: Best served warm and from a bowl. To warm stand in hot water and stir. Always check the temperature before serving.
Number of uses
1 jar = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- Phone 0800 212991 (ROI 1800 995311)
- Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
Lower age limit
4 Months
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|302kJ /
|-
|72kcal
|Fat
|3.1g
|- of which saturates
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|- of which sugars*
|2.4g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|Protein
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.18g
|*Naturally occurring sugars
|-
Safety information
Reject if cap button is raised
