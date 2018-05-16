By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Cheesy Tomato Pasta Jar 120G

£ 0.65
£5.42/kg

Product Description

  • Smooth cheese & tomato pasta.
  • Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
  • Made with natural ingredients.
  • LOW IN SALT WITH ABSOLUTELY NO ADDED SUGAR.
  • ABSOLUTELY NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS, PRESERVATIVES OR FLAVOURS.
  • 1 OF YOUR BABY'S 5 A DAY.
  • Pack size: 120G
Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (42%, Tomato (21%), Carrot (14%), Courgette (7%)), Water, Pasta (14%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Vegetarian Cheddar Cheese (9%, Milk), Rice Flour

Allergy Information

  • Contains Gluten

Storage

Once opened, unheated food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours.Best before end - see cap

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy prep: Best served warm and from a bowl. To warm stand in hot water and stir. Always check the temperature before serving.

Number of uses

1 jar = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Reject if cap button is raised

Recycling info

Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Phone 0800 212991 (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Months

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 302kJ /
-72kcal
Fat 3.1g
- of which saturates 2.2g
Carbohydrate 7.0g
- of which sugars*2.4g
Fibre 1.5g
Protein 3.3g
Salt 0.18g
*Naturally occurring sugars-

Safety information

