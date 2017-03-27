Staedtler Triplus Colour Fibre Pack Of 20 Water based ink Fibre-tip pens with a 1.0mm line 20 brilliant colours

This pack of 20 vibrantly coloured STAEDTLER triplus fibre-tip pens are supplied in a handy reusable desktop box. With perfectly sized ergonomic triangular barrels, these easy to grip fibre-tip pens are especially suited to small hands. Not only is the ink water based and so washes out of most textiles, but it is also DRY SAFE which means the pens can be left uncapped for days without drying out. Along with the stable, pressure resistant tips you can see why these pens are the ideal solution for children's colouring activities.

Conforms to ASTM D4236, ISO 11540 © Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG

Fibre-tip pen in ergonomic triangular shape for relaxed and easy writing and drawing

Net Contents

20 x Pens