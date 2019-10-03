Illoom Birthday Balloons 5 Pack
Offer
Product Description
- Birthday Boy LED Light Up Balloons
- Includes 5 light-up Birthday Boy balloons
- Perfect for parties
- LED light lasts for up to 15 hours
- Get in the party mood with these co-ordinating blue, green and white illooms. Perfect for birthday boys of all ages. Perfect for parties, there’s an Illoom balloon for every occasion. Light up your celebrations with our range of bright colours, fun characters and cool designs. Illooms are fitted with an integrated LED that illuminates the balloon and glows for up to 15 hours. To light up your celebration simply pull out the tab to activate the LED and inflate the balloon! Each pack contains 5 natural rubber latex balloons. Adult supervision required for children under 8 years.
- Get into the party mood with these co-ordinating LED light up Illooms® in a selection of colours
- Each co-ordinating blue, green and white illoom features a Birthday Boy print. Perfect for Birthday Boys of all ages
Information
Warnings
- Warning. Children under eight years can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Adult supervision required. Keep uninflated balloons away from children. Discard broken balloons at once. Made of natural rubber latex.
Name and address
- Illoom Balloon Ltd.,
- 26 Cheshire Business Park,
- Northwich,
- Cheshire,
- CW9 7UA,
- UK.
Return to
- Illoom Balloon Ltd.,
- 26 Cheshire Business Park,
- Northwich,
- Cheshire,
- CW9 7UA,
- UK.
- www.illooms.com
Lower age limit
8 Years
Net Contents
5 x Balloons
Safety information
Warning. Children under eight years can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Adult supervision required. Keep uninflated balloons away from children. Discard broken balloons at once. Made of natural rubber latex.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020