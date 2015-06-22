By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco A4 Basic Photo Paper 30 Sheets

5(19)Write a review
Tesco A4 Basic Photo Paper 30 Sheets
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Ideal for inkjet printers
  • Glossy finish
  • Pack includes 30 sheets
  • - Ideal for inkjet printers
  • - Glossy finish
  • - Pack includes 30 sheets
  • Glossy finish, ideal for inkjet printers, Instant drying and smudge resistant

Information

19 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

As good as I need

5 stars

No longer stocked in store; so pleased to find it available on line and delivered in 24 hours.

Great value for money

5 stars

The photo paper is excellent value for money. I make cards from CDs and the photo paper is good quality

Value and Quality, both equally fantastic

5 stars

You get what you pay for! However, in this instance, it'snot true. Yes the paper is cheap, very cheap, but the quality is far better than most other papers, that could cost you at least triple the price. I used the paper for Business Cards, where attention to detail and a professional print is a must, as it's a reflection on your Business. This paper delivers on all fronts, try it and feel confident that cheap in this case, does NOT relinquish the quality.

A REAL PICTURE TREAT

5 stars

Bought for an economy project - produced outstanding results Printer was 'Happy' with this product and printed with ease - unlike with some much thicker quality photocoping paper to choose from

Good priced buy!

5 stars

I was taken back by this offer. It was so reasonable that I got four altogether. Yes it is a good buy for a very good price.

great paper for the price

5 stars

we get through a great deal of gloss paper for printing DVD case covers an ideal gloss paper for everyday use at a very good price.

Tesco Basic A4 Photo Paper

5 stars

Just what you want No Frills just Good Quality Paper and EXCELLENT PRICE

Really good value

5 stars

It's certainly not a product for professional photo printing, you wouldn't probably like to use it for framing, yet if you need to print some "temporary photos" (presentation, meeting, etc.), this is your option.

good value for money

4 stars

This photo paper is just what I wanted as I use it mainly for papermaking.If you want it to print photos you may find it a bit thin but it is really good value for money.

Tesco Basix A4 photo paper

4 stars

I have tried several makes of photo paper and the best results are on the Teco Basic. Many of the other papers are too heavy weight for my printer.

