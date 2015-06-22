Tesco A4 Basic Photo Paper 30 Sheets

As good as I need
No longer stocked in store; so pleased to find it available on line and delivered in 24 hours.
Great value for money
The photo paper is excellent value for money. I make cards from CDs and the photo paper is good quality
Value and Quality, both equally fantastic
You get what you pay for! However, in this instance, it'snot true. Yes the paper is cheap, very cheap, but the quality is far better than most other papers, that could cost you at least triple the price. I used the paper for Business Cards, where attention to detail and a professional print is a must, as it's a reflection on your Business. This paper delivers on all fronts, try it and feel confident that cheap in this case, does NOT relinquish the quality.
A REAL PICTURE TREAT
Bought for an economy project - produced outstanding results Printer was 'Happy' with this product and printed with ease - unlike with some much thicker quality photocoping paper to choose from
Good priced buy!
I was taken back by this offer. It was so reasonable that I got four altogether. Yes it is a good buy for a very good price.
great paper for the price
we get through a great deal of gloss paper for printing DVD case covers an ideal gloss paper for everyday use at a very good price.
Tesco Basic A4 Photo Paper
Just what you want No Frills just Good Quality Paper and EXCELLENT PRICE
Really good value
It's certainly not a product for professional photo printing, you wouldn't probably like to use it for framing, yet if you need to print some "temporary photos" (presentation, meeting, etc.), this is your option.
good value for money
This photo paper is just what I wanted as I use it mainly for papermaking.If you want it to print photos you may find it a bit thin but it is really good value for money.
Tesco Basix A4 photo paper
I have tried several makes of photo paper and the best results are on the Teco Basic. Many of the other papers are too heavy weight for my printer.