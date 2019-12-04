By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ufit Pro50 Protein Drink Chocolate 500Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour High Protein Milkshake
  • Visit ufitdrinks.com to learn more about the power of protein and to view our range of nutritious drinks.
  • Make it a great day... with a deliciously protein packed shake
  • UFIT is a high protein milkshake drink with sweetener and contains naturally occurring sugars.
  • 50g protein
  • Source of vitamin C & calcium
  • Low in fat
  • No added sugar
  • With added vitamins, minerals & sweetener
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • Source of vitamin C & calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Water, Whole Milk, Milk Protein, Chicory Fibre, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (0.5%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Citrate, Stabiliser: Carrageenan, Salt, Flavouring, Sweetener: Sucralose, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Selenium, Vitamin D3

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep sealed in a cool dry place. Once opened consume within 24 hours.For best before date: see side of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well!
  • Drink chilled

Number of uses

This bottle contains 1 portion

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Lacka Foods Ltd,
  • Park House,
  • Marlow,
  • SL7 1FJ.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you so email us at info@lackafoods.com or call us on 01628 488 966
  • Lacka Foods Ltd,
  • Park House,
  • Marlow,
  • SL7 1FJ.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500mlRI%* Per 100ml
Energy (kJ)2841420
Energy (kcal)67336
Fat (g)1.15.7
of which saturates (g)0.63.1
Carbohydrate (g)3.718.3
of which sugars (g)3.417.2
Fibre (g)1.25.8
Protein (g)1050
Salt (g)0.080.40
Vitamin D (µg)0.214
Vitamin E (mg)0.52.44
Vitamin C (mg)3.2164
Calcium (mg)239119530
Selenium (µg)2.2114
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Serious amount of Protein!

5 stars

Great product, really fills you up. Serious amount of Protein!

