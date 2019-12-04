Ufit Pro50 Protein Drink Chocolate 500Ml

Serious amount of Protein!
Great product, really fills you up. Serious amount of Protein!
Skimmed Milk, Water, Whole Milk, Milk Protein, Chicory Fibre, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (0.5%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Citrate, Stabiliser: Carrageenan, Salt, Flavouring, Sweetener: Sucralose, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Selenium, Vitamin D3
Keep sealed in a cool dry place. Once opened consume within 24 hours.For best before date: see side of pack.
Made in the EU
This bottle contains 1 portion
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml
|RI%* Per 100ml
|Energy (kJ)
|284
|1420
|Energy (kcal)
|67
|336
|Fat (g)
|1.1
|5.7
|of which saturates (g)
|0.6
|3.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|3.7
|18.3
|of which sugars (g)
|3.4
|17.2
|Fibre (g)
|1.2
|5.8
|Protein (g)
|10
|50
|Salt (g)
|0.08
|0.40
|Vitamin D (µg)
|0.2
|1
|4
|Vitamin E (mg)
|0.5
|2.4
|4
|Vitamin C (mg)
|3.2
|16
|4
|Calcium (mg)
|239
|1195
|30
|Selenium (µg)
|2.2
|11
|4
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
