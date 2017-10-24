By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Canon Cl-546 Printer Ink Cartridge

4.5(47)Write a review
£ 21.00
£21.00/each

Product Description

  • Genuine Canon Ink
  • Fade-resistant
  • Offers up to 180 pages of printing
  • You can print thousands of professional-quality documents by using the Original Canon CL-546 Colour Ink Cartridge. The cartridge is a high capacity cartridge designed to meet the demands of heavy use consumers needing reliability and speed without compromise.

Information

47 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Good quality

5 stars

Does the job well. Good quality and good price. Delivered quickly

Great value

5 stars

So much cheaper to buy the double pack than singles. Genuine product at a great price.

Mrs

5 stars

I bought this product a month ago .. it's very nice .. n cost effective

good value

4 stars

bought it to print some pictures off came out very good

Best price and right product.

5 stars

Always seems to be a daunting task to buy ink cartridges after having got the wrong ones before. Trusty Tesco served me well in providing the right ink cartridge(some others were offering what looked like the same cartridge for the machine but had less ink in). The cartridges for this printer last well. I don't use my printer for long periods of time and the ink never dries out.

Not value for money

1 stars

I buy these cartridges for a recent printer I bought recently from Tesco. I find that they hardly last five minutes. I won't be buying this particular type of printer again, especially if it means I have to buy these cartridges. I need to find compatible ones.

Clear concise details

5 stars

Delighted how quickly and efficiently my order was handled from placement to receipt.

Canon CL-546 colour ink cartridge

5 stars

The ink cartridge came well packed, and arrived the next day at my local Tesco store. Having collected it, I took it home, unwrapped it, I put it into my Canon MG2950 printer and it all worked fine. It prints well, with nice vibrant colours. If Tesco had stocked the XL print cartridge,( Extra long life) I would have ordered one instead.

Exactly as it says

5 stars

Great price for ink cartridges. Really handy to have both colours in one pack rather than buying individually.

Great price

5 stars

I bought this as the price was very reasonable and after reading many positive reviews online. I haven't been disappointed.

