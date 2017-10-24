Canon Cl-546 Printer Ink Cartridge

Good quality
Does the job well. Good quality and good price. Delivered quickly
Great value
So much cheaper to buy the double pack than singles. Genuine product at a great price.
I bought this product a month ago .. it's very nice .. n cost effective
good value
bought it to print some pictures off came out very good
Best price and right product.
Always seems to be a daunting task to buy ink cartridges after having got the wrong ones before. Trusty Tesco served me well in providing the right ink cartridge(some others were offering what looked like the same cartridge for the machine but had less ink in). The cartridges for this printer last well. I don't use my printer for long periods of time and the ink never dries out.
Not value for money
I buy these cartridges for a recent printer I bought recently from Tesco. I find that they hardly last five minutes. I won't be buying this particular type of printer again, especially if it means I have to buy these cartridges. I need to find compatible ones.
Clear concise details
Delighted how quickly and efficiently my order was handled from placement to receipt.
Canon CL-546 colour ink cartridge
The ink cartridge came well packed, and arrived the next day at my local Tesco store. Having collected it, I took it home, unwrapped it, I put it into my Canon MG2950 printer and it all worked fine. It prints well, with nice vibrant colours. If Tesco had stocked the XL print cartridge,( Extra long life) I would have ordered one instead.
Exactly as it says
Great price for ink cartridges. Really handy to have both colours in one pack rather than buying individually.
Great price
I bought this as the price was very reasonable and after reading many positive reviews online. I haven't been disappointed.