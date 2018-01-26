Canon Pg-545 Black Printer Ink Cartridge

excellent replacement
genuine replacement item at a good price and delivered by date stated.
reasonable, cost effecrive
I bought this a month ago, cost effective, value for money
Ink
What can I say in this review, its ink for a printer! Comes out lovely!
Excellent product!
I am very happy I bought this product to assist me with everyday printing and scanning.
Excellent purchase!
Fantastic price and delivery to my nearest tesco express on the isle of wight was prompt with clear tracking. Very impressed!
Ink doesn't seem to last long
Not at all happy with these cartridges bought new cannon printer as supposed to print from wifi it doesn't having replace cartridges every three weeks I am not a business only a single person who hardly uses the printer maybe getting 50 sheets to a cartridge very expensive
Good
Item as described, on time, good condition, fairly priced.
Good value
Very good value compared to local shops and other online stores.
Basic printer and scanner
Needed a printer/scanner as a quick replacement. Good basic machine but oh! so noisy! Price range in the £30/40 area. previous home printer - Lexmark - much more refined and not as clunky. Still, cheap and chearful with online guidance for installation.
Cannon 245 printer cartridge
I bought the item. Very fast delivery. Good product.