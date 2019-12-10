By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kumala Reserve Malbec 75Cl

4.5(14)Write a review
Product Description

  • Malbec - Red South African Wine
  • Wine of South Africa
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Succulent and plummy, smooth textured with ripe blackberry flavours and an elegant finish

Region of Origin

Swartland

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Gerhard Swart

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • American oak staves (Medium Toast PLUS) for 9 months on a 50% contact surface

History

  • Surrounding South Africa's legendary Table Mountain is a place of lush fertility and natural beauty. This is the home of Kumala, where we make quality wines that are full of character. It's a place where you could be forgiven for thinking time stands still. We are lucky to call this place our home.

Regional Information

  • We are also fortunate enough to be able to source the best available fruits from Kumala growers dotted all over the five main regions of South Africa's wine producing land. Our growers' vineyards are located all over the Western Cape from Olifants River, through Paarl and Stellenbosch to Worcester.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

14 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Kumala Reserve Malbec 2017

5 stars

It was the first time we had tried this wine. We were very impressed and thought it of great value. We will certainly order more.

Liked the look of the bottle

5 stars

First purchased this wine as I liked the look of the bottle. On drinking was impressed at it"s quality and taste. Will definitely buy it again excellent wine

Excellent wines

5 stars

I'm not a wine expert but I like a Malbec and this one is excellent. Goes with any thing and very easy to drink

Full of Flavour

5 stars

A very tasty full bodied wine, easy to drink and no acidic after taste. Only had one bottle but looking forward to the next one. Good value wine.

Very quaffable

4 stars

Had this wine before and we found it very easy to drink, reasonable body with no "back hit". At this price a very good everyday wine to drink either with or without food.

Delicious

5 stars

Very impressed with this wine. Tasted different malbecs, but I think this is the best so far. Deep red , juicy and full flavoured. Red wine is my favourite and I think this wine matches well with all food.

Malbec with a difference

4 stars

I have bought this twice, easy drinking but lacks the body of others, However I like it and it will be on my list from time to time

A cracker

5 stars

Beautiful, delicious and velvety smooth but surprisingly strong, even though it is designated as 14.5. It felt more like 16.5 ! It certainly knocks the stuffing out of Argentine malbec. A great wine for insomniacs.

Good for price

5 stars

Enjoyed this even better when on offer. Easy drink on own

Beautiful

5 stars

Absolutely adore this wine, so smooth and velvety and tastes extraordinarily good.

1-10 of 14 reviews

