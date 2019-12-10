Kumala Reserve Malbec 75Cl

Kumala Reserve Malbec 2017
It was the first time we had tried this wine. We were very impressed and thought it of great value. We will certainly order more.
Liked the look of the bottle
First purchased this wine as I liked the look of the bottle. On drinking was impressed at it"s quality and taste. Will definitely buy it again excellent wine
Excellent wines
I'm not a wine expert but I like a Malbec and this one is excellent. Goes with any thing and very easy to drink
Full of Flavour
A very tasty full bodied wine, easy to drink and no acidic after taste. Only had one bottle but looking forward to the next one. Good value wine.
Very quaffable
Had this wine before and we found it very easy to drink, reasonable body with no "back hit". At this price a very good everyday wine to drink either with or without food.
Delicious
Very impressed with this wine. Tasted different malbecs, but I think this is the best so far. Deep red , juicy and full flavoured. Red wine is my favourite and I think this wine matches well with all food.
Malbec with a difference
I have bought this twice, easy drinking but lacks the body of others, However I like it and it will be on my list from time to time
A cracker
Beautiful, delicious and velvety smooth but surprisingly strong, even though it is designated as 14.5. It felt more like 16.5 ! It certainly knocks the stuffing out of Argentine malbec. A great wine for insomniacs.
Good for price
Enjoyed this even better when on offer. Easy drink on own
Beautiful
Absolutely adore this wine, so smooth and velvety and tastes extraordinarily good.