Finest Granola 4 Pack

4(7)Write a review
Finest Granola 4 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.38/each
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1901kJ / 454kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Granola squares with sultanas, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and sweetened dried cranberries.
  • Packed with cranberries, sultanas, pumpkin and sunflower seeds for a fruity, oaty bar.
  • Expertly baked in store

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oats, Sugar, Sultanas (9%), Water, Butter (Milk), Sunflower Seeds (4.5%), Pumpkin Seeds (4.5%), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (4%) [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Palm Oil, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Maltodextrin, Molasses, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin].

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats, Wheat, Milk, Gluten

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4 x Granola Squares

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne square (68g)
Energy1901kJ / 454kcal1292kJ / 309kcal
Fat21.4g14.6g
Saturates8.7g5.9g
Carbohydrate56.6g38.5g
Sugars23.4g15.9g
Fibre3.5g2.4g
Protein6.9g4.7g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Yum

5 stars

Very tasty ... AND healthy 😝. Btw, can be frozen should you want to buy more than one.

Yummy

5 stars

Delicious, great for breakfast

Good but too sweet

2 stars

I enjoyed it with tea but the sugar content Is too high . Pls try to reduce sugar ...

These are delicious and yummy and can't be resiste

5 stars

These are delicious and yummy and can't be resisted. The fruit in them is tasty and I just have to eat the whole square.

Stay away

1 stars

Had these once, excellent. Since then they have been hard and burnt not good value or nice to eat. The birds got them

Nice and crunchy

5 stars

Delighted to find these online once...and very frustrated that I couldn't find them the next time!

Excellent snack Best of all when "well roasted"

5 stars

Excellent snack Best of all when "well roasted"

