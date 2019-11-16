Finest Granola 4 Pack

Yum
Very tasty ... AND healthy 😝. Btw, can be frozen should you want to buy more than one.
Yummy
Delicious, great for breakfast
Good but too sweet
I enjoyed it with tea but the sugar content Is too high . Pls try to reduce sugar ...
These are delicious and yummy and can't be resiste
These are delicious and yummy and can't be resisted. The fruit in them is tasty and I just have to eat the whole square.
Stay away
Had these once, excellent. Since then they have been hard and burnt not good value or nice to eat. The birds got them
Nice and crunchy
Delighted to find these online once...and very frustrated that I couldn't find them the next time!
Excellent snack Best of all when "well roasted"
Excellent snack Best of all when "well roasted"