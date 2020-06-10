By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Isabella Basil Medium Pot

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Isabella Basil Medium Pot
£ 1.50
£1.50/each
Per 5g
  • Energy8kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 169kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Isabella basil.
  • Expertly selected for its unique and intense aniseed flavour and fragrance.

Information

Ingredients

Basil

Storage

Remove sleeve. Place pot on a saucer in a bright place away from draughts. Water sparingly when compost is dry to the touch, and always from the base. Don't leave standing in water. Don't refrigerate.

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5g
Energy169kJ / 40kcal8kJ / 2kcal
Fat0.6g0.0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate4.3g0.2g
Sugars0.3g0.0g
Fibre3.9g0.2g
Protein2.5g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Anise smell and flavour

2 stars

I expected this to be good quality basil. Instead, it has the smell and flavour of anise. It's a perfectly healthy plant so I feel it's a shame to let it go to waste, but it's definitely not suitable for its intended use in pasta or pesto.

Tastes too much of aniseed

2 stars

I don’t like it, it’s got too much of an aniseed flavour, tastes more like tarragon than basil.

The flavour is so good, can't get enough of it. Hi

5 stars

The flavour is so good, can't get enough of it. Highly recommend.

FULL OF FLAVOUR

5 stars

It is full of flavour and you can sniff it from a feet away. It makes pesto sauce so good that I made the best pesto pasta of my life. Has to be watered every 2 days, and I keep it on my window ledge.

Long lived

5 stars

My pot is still going strong three months after I bought it. Has an extra liquorice aftertaste which is delicious. Best used raw as a garnish: cooking it loses a lot of the interest. Need to keep it barely damp and pick the growing leaves out.

