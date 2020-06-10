Tesco Finest Isabella Basil Medium Pot

Anise smell and flavour
I expected this to be good quality basil. Instead, it has the smell and flavour of anise. It's a perfectly healthy plant so I feel it's a shame to let it go to waste, but it's definitely not suitable for its intended use in pasta or pesto.
Tastes too much of aniseed
I don’t like it, it’s got too much of an aniseed flavour, tastes more like tarragon than basil.
The flavour is so good, can't get enough of it. Highly recommend.
FULL OF FLAVOUR
It is full of flavour and you can sniff it from a feet away. It makes pesto sauce so good that I made the best pesto pasta of my life. Has to be watered every 2 days, and I keep it on my window ledge.
Long lived
My pot is still going strong three months after I bought it. Has an extra liquorice aftertaste which is delicious. Best used raw as a garnish: cooking it loses a lot of the interest. Need to keep it barely damp and pick the growing leaves out.