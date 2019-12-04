Ufit Pro50 Protein Drink Strawberry 500Ml
Product Description
- Strawberry Flavour High Protein Milkshake
- Visit ufitdrinks.com to learn more about the power of protein and to view our range of nutritious drinks.
- Make it a great day... with a deliciously protein packed shake
- UFIT is a high protein milkshake drink with sweetener and contains naturally occurring sugars.
- 50g protein
- Source of vitamin C & calcium
- Low in fat
- No added sugar
- With added vitamins, minerals & sweetener
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Water, Whole Milk, Milk Protein, Chicory Fibre, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Citrate, Stabiliser: Carrageenan, Salt, Flavouring, Colour: Carmine, Beta-Carotene, Sweetener: Sucralose, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Selenium, Vitamin D3
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep sealed in a cool dry place. Once opened consume within 24 hours.For best before date: see side of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well!
- Drink chilled
Number of uses
This bottle contains 1 portion
Name and address
- Made for:
- Lacka Foods Ltd,
- Park House,
- Marlow,
- SL7 1FJ.
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you so email us at info@lackafoods.com or call us on 01628 488 966
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml
|RI%* Per 100ml
|Energy (kJ)
|278
|1389
|Energy (kcal)
|66
|329
|Fat (g)
|1
|5.2
|of which saturates (g)
|0.6
|3.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|3.4
|17.2
|of which sugars (g)
|3.4
|17.2
|Fibre (g)
|0.9
|4.7
|Protein (g)
|10
|50
|Salt (g)
|0.08
|0.40
|Vitamin D (µg)
|0.2
|1
|4
|Vitamin E (mg)
|0.5
|2.4
|4
|Vitamin C (mg)
|3.2
|16
|4
|Calcium (mg)
|242
|1210
|30
|Selenium (µg)
|2.2
|11
|4
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
