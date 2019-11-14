Fray Bentos Just Steak Pudding 200G

Bought this as an emergency meal to have in stock.
Bought this as an emergency meal to have in stock. Lasted one day in the pantry cupboard before I took this meaty pud for a test drive. Pretty tasty. Gravy definitely a positive. Could do with a slightly higher meat to pastry ratio hence the 4*, but it certainly isn't hollow. Shame the average score is being brought down purely because someone doesn't own a microwave / can't read the very clear instructions. It says serves two on the packaging, but I didn't struggle to finish it and I'm no fatty. And let's face it, if you're eating a microwave Fray Bentos pudding you probably don't have anyone to share it with. Serving in a bowl rather than on a plate will help to catch the tears of loneliness, but may increase the saltiness of your meal.
Not happy at all about this item because it is mic
Not happy at all about this item because it is microwave only and yet it doesn't say this in the main description. These cans used to be cooked in boiling water and naturally I did not check the small print. I DO NOT own a microwave so it is totally waste of money. PLEASE PUT MICROWAVE ONLY CLEARLY ON THE LABEL AS THIS IS DECEPTION. How many others like myself have bought this product not knowing.
TRULY AWFUL VALUE FOR MONEY
A mere 6 TINY pieces of meat, and 2 of fat. Very disappointing