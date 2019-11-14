By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fray Bentos Just Steak Pudding 200G

2(3)Write a review
Fray Bentos Just Steak Pudding 200G
£ 1.50
£7.50/kg

Product Description

  • Beef in gravy with suet pastry
  • Microwave in 90 secs!
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef (15%), Beef Fat, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Fumaric Acid), Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Tomato Paste, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Yeast Extract, Flavouring, White Pepper, Beef Extract, Chicory Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See end of Pot.

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every effort is made to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Fray Bentos Foods,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information please contact:
  • Fray Bentos Foods,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 828 kJ/
-198 kcal
Fat 9.5g
of which saturates 5.0g
Carbohydrate 21.8g
of which sugars 0.5g
Fibre 0.8g
Protein 5.5g
Salt 1.20g

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every effort is made to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Bought this as an emergency meal to have in stock.

4 stars

Bought this as an emergency meal to have in stock. Lasted one day in the pantry cupboard before I took this meaty pud for a test drive. Pretty tasty. Gravy definitely a positive. Could do with a slightly higher meat to pastry ratio hence the 4*, but it certainly isn't hollow. Shame the average score is being brought down purely because someone doesn't own a microwave / can't read the very clear instructions. It says serves two on the packaging, but I didn't struggle to finish it and I'm no fatty. And let's face it, if you're eating a microwave Fray Bentos pudding you probably don't have anyone to share it with. Serving in a bowl rather than on a plate will help to catch the tears of loneliness, but may increase the saltiness of your meal.

Not happy at all about this item because it is mic

1 stars

Not happy at all about this item because it is microwave only and yet it doesn't say this in the main description. These cans used to be cooked in boiling water and naturally I did not check the small print. I DO NOT own a microwave so it is totally waste of money. PLEASE PUT MICROWAVE ONLY CLEARLY ON THE LABEL AS THIS IS DECEPTION. How many others like myself have bought this product not knowing.

TRULY AWFUL VALUE FOR MONEY

1 stars

A mere 6 TINY pieces of meat, and 2 of fat. Very disappointing

Helpful little swaps

Fray Bentos Steak & Kidney Pie 213G

£ 1.50
£7.05/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here