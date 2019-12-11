Fray Bentos Just Steak Pudding 400G

never again
tried this once, never again.Pastry hard as cement! minimal filling, mostly gravy.No clear instructions for microwave, Leave in container or remove after opening ???inedable, straight to bin.
Tried once, never again
It looks good, but please read the label. Meat 15%. Tonight I tried this. Cooked exactly as per instructions. Three small cubes of beef (I think it was beef) Gravy bland. Stodgy suet. Returning unused ones.
Poor
Poor Soggy pudding Meat with fatty pieces that melt in mouth, unpleasant. Has that dog food smell about it. Gave up after 2 mouthfuls The dog finished it. Don't waste your money on these The Fray Bentos steak pies in the flat tins are much better
Light at arms length
Followed instructions -- virtually exploded in microwave!