Fray Bentos Just Steak Pudding 400G

1.5(4)
Fray Bentos Just Steak Pudding 400G
  • Beef in gravy with suet pastry
  • Microwave in 3 mins!
  • Pack size: 400g

Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef (15%), Beef Fat, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Fumaric Acid), Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Tomato Paste, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Yeast Extract, Flavouring, White Pepper, Beef Extract, Chicory Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Store in cool, dry place.Best Before End: See end of Pot.

This pudding contains 2 (200g) servings

  • Caution: Although every effort is made to remove all bones, some may remain.

  • Fray Bentos Foods,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

  • If you have any comments or require more information please contact:
  • Fray Bentos Foods,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389

400g ℮

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 875 kJ /
-209 kcal
Fat 10.2g
of which saturates 5.3g
Carbohydrate 23.0g
of which sugars 0.5g
Fibre 0.8g
Protein 5.6g
Salt 1.24g

Caution: Although every effort is made to remove all bones, some may remain.

never again

1 stars

tried this once, never again.Pastry hard as cement! minimal filling, mostly gravy.No clear instructions for microwave, Leave in container or remove after opening ???inedable, straight to bin.

Tried once, never again

1 stars

It looks good, but please read the label. Meat 15%. Tonight I tried this. Cooked exactly as per instructions. Three small cubes of beef (I think it was beef) Gravy bland. Stodgy suet. Returning unused ones.

Poor

1 stars

Poor Soggy pudding Meat with fatty pieces that melt in mouth, unpleasant. Has that dog food smell about it. Gave up after 2 mouthfuls The dog finished it. Don't waste your money on these The Fray Bentos steak pies in the flat tins are much better

Light at arms length

3 stars

Followed instructions -- virtually exploded in microwave!

