Wolf Blass Silver Label Chardonnay 75Cl

4.5(3)Write a review
Wolf Blass Silver Label Chardonnay 75Cl
Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
  • Distinctive regions, modern varietals and a history of excellence in winemaking; Wolf Blass presents Silver Label, a range of regional creations.
  • Premium parcels of fruit were sourced from the cooler regions of South Australia. The Silver Label Chardonnay displays attractive characteristics of vibrant grapefruit and citrus with subtle notes of flint and nutty oak. The palate shows fine minerality and a crisp refreshing finish.
  • Wolfgang Blass AM - Founder
  • Wolfgang Blass established his winery in 1966, crafting wines which epitomised quality, character and consistency; a philosophy our winemakers continue today.
  • We invite you to try other wines in the Wolf Blass range
  • Gold Label - Regional Excellence
  • Silver Label - Regional Creations
  • Yellow Label - Single Varietal
  • Wine of South Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The Silver Label Chardonnay displays attractive characteristics of vibrant grapefruit and citrus with subtle notes of flint and nutty oak. The palate shows fine minerality and a crisp refreshing finish

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Wolf Blass Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Chris Hatcher

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Below average rainfall and warm weather conditions reduced yields and brought on an early, condensed harvest. The cooler regions of Eden Valley and the Adelaide Hills escaped the worst of the heat and, coupled with availability of water from good winter rains, allowed fruit to ripen with optimum flavour and good natural acidity.

History

  • Launched in 2009, the Wolf Blass Silver Label range is an exploration of the distinctive regions and contemporary wine styles of Australia, always with the promise of the highest quality, making any meal or celebration memorable.

Regional Information

  • The Adelaide Hills district is a relatively young cool climate region, just 20 minutes east of Adelaide.Its high altitude is ideal for elegant, cool-climate varieties to retain excellent natural acidity.Sauvignon Blanc initially put the Adelaide Hills on the map, with a balance of fresh tropical fruit and varietal zest. Today, the region produces most major varieties, including elegant citric Chardonnay and spicy Shiraz.

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Wolf Blass Wines,
  • Sturt Highway,
  • Nuriootpa,
  • SA 5355,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.
  • www.wolfblass.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Fond of the Yellow Label, we tried a bottle of this Silver Label when we spotted it on the supermarket shelves. Not disappointed as we found it deliciously smooth and well balanced. Will be picking up more, especially while it's being offered at a discounted price.

Favourite

5 stars

I bought this wine as a gift, and my friend said it was lovely an is now his favourite

Good at the discounted price

4 stars

This is a full-bodied, well-flavoured chardonnay and quite long on the palate. It was good value at the discounted price but would have been disappointing as a full-price purchase.

