Wolf Blass Silver Label Chardonnay 75Cl

Delicious
Fond of the Yellow Label, we tried a bottle of this Silver Label when we spotted it on the supermarket shelves. Not disappointed as we found it deliciously smooth and well balanced. Will be picking up more, especially while it's being offered at a discounted price.
Favourite
I bought this wine as a gift, and my friend said it was lovely an is now his favourite
Good at the discounted price
This is a full-bodied, well-flavoured chardonnay and quite long on the palate. It was good value at the discounted price but would have been disappointing as a full-price purchase.