Search with a list of items 

Wolf Blass Silver Shiraz Cabernet Malbec 75Cl

4(1)Write a review
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Shiraz Cabernet Malbec - Red Australian Wine
  • Sourced from premium Langhorne Creek and McLaren Vale vineyards, the Silver Label Shiraz Cabernet Malbec displays ripe blueberry and plum aromas with excellent fruit intensity and gently spiced vanillin oak. A well balanced wine with a soft, fleshly finish.
  • Wolfgang Blass AM - Founder
  • Distinctive regions, modern varietals and a history of excellence in winemaking; Wolf Blass presents Silver Label, a contemporary expression of classic wines.
  • Wolfgang Blass established his winery in 1966, crafting wines which epitomised quality, character and consistency; a philosophy our winemakers continue today.
  • We invite you to try other wines in the Wolf Blass range
  • Gold Label - Regional Excellence
  • Silver Label - Contemporary Classics
  • Yellow Label - Single Varietal
  • Wine of Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A well and balanced wine with a soft, fleshy finish

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Wolf Blass Wines,
  • Sturt Highway,
  • Nuriootpa,
  • SA 5355,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.
  • www.wolfblass.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent

4 stars

An excellent wine that will definitely improve and become smoother with a year or two's storage. Prefer the version without the Malbec but there was an exceptional offer on this so couldn't resist.

