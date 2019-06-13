By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 10 Waffle Cones

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco 10 Waffle Cones
£ 1.35
£0.14/each
One cone
  • Energy209kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1740kJ / 411kcal

Product Description

  • 10 Waffle style cones.
  • CRUNCHY & SWEET, Baked and rolled while it's warm, ready for your favourite ice cream.
  • CRUNCHY & SWEET, Baked and rolled while it's warm, ready for your favourite ice cream.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Wheat Fibre, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cone (12g)
Energy1740kJ / 411kcal209kJ / 49kcal
Fat5.6g0.7g
Saturates3.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate81.9g9.8g
Sugars27.7g3.3g
Fibre3.3g0.4g
Protein6.7g0.8g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Cheaper and better than its big name competitor!

5 stars

Best waffle cone out of all that is available at Tesco.

Authentic Waffle Cones

4 stars

My family love these very authentic.

Usually bought next

Askeys Waffle Cones 10 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.10/each

Tesco 100'S & 1000'S Sprinkles 85G

£ 1.00
£1.18/100g

Askeys Treat Chocolate Chunk Crackin 225G

£ 1.30
£0.58/100g

Askeys Treat Strawberry Sauce 325G

£ 1.30
£0.40/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here