By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hartleys Strawberry 10Cal Jelly 175G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Hartleys Strawberry 10Cal Jelly 175G
£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavour jelly made with sweeteners
  • Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hartleysjelly. Follow us on Twitter @hartleysjelly. Like us on Instagram @hartleys.jelly
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
  • Wibbly wobbly jelly
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Gelling Agents: Locust Bean Gum; Xanthan Gum; Gellan Gum, Acid: Citric Acid, Colours: Anthocyanin; Beta Carotene, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Citrate, Flavouring, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K

Storage

Keep me in the cupboard or pop me in the fridge for even better results.

Produce of

Made in England

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.

Return to

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.
  • Careline 0800 022 4339

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot
Energy 10 kJ17 kJ
-2 kcal4 kcal
Fat <0.1g<0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 0.2g0.4g
of which sugars 0.1g0.2g
Protein <0.1g<0.1g
Salt 0.04g0.06g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Hartleys 10 Calorie Ready To Eat Blueberry & Blackcurrant Jelly 175G

£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Hartleys Raspberry 10Cal Jelly 175G

£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Hartleys Orange 10Cal Jelly 175G

£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Hartley's Ready To Eat Reduced Sugar Mango & Passion Fruit Jelly 175G

£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here