Organix Raspberry Moo Fruit 12G

Product Description
- Organic apple & raspberry moos with apple juice, apple puree & raspberry puree
- Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
- Our organic raspberry & apple fruit shapes are a fun fruity treat, bursting with 100% organic fruit. The perfect toddler snack!
- We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
- I'm organic
- Suitable for 12+ months
- Nothing artificial
- Gluten free
- No added salt
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 12G
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice Concentrate 63.6%, Apple Puree Concentrate 19.2%, Raspberry Puree 15.1%, Gelling Agent (Pectin)* 0.9%, Rice Flour** 0.7%, Sunflower Oil*** 0.5%, Total 100%, *Gelling Agent (Pectin) has no Organic Certification, **A dusting of Organic Rice Flour is used to prevent stickiness, ***A tiny amount of Organic Sunflower Oil is used in moulding
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Packed under organic standards in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+.
- Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
Name and address
- Packed exclusively for:
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
Return to
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
- Freepost Organix.
- Freephone UK 0800 39 35 11, ROI 1 800 40 92 78
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
12g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per bag
|Energy
|1366kJ/322kcal
|164kJ/39kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|78g
|9.4g
|of which sugars
|64g
|7.7g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0.9g
|<0.5g
|Sodium
|0.02g
|<0.01g
|Salt
|0.04g
|<0.01g
Safety information
SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
