Organix Goodies Banana Oaty Bars

Product Description

  • Organic banana soft oaty bars containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice and dried bananas
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
  • Our tasty banana oat bars are packed with juicy raisins and wholegrain oats, making them ideal toddler snack bars.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 12+ months
  • No added salt
  • Nothing artificial
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 180G
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats 46.0%, Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 27.0%, Sunflower Oil 12.0%, Apple Juice Concentrate 10.0%, Dried Banana 5.0%

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts, Soya and Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Nuts, Soya and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before see lid

Produce of

Made under organic standards in Switzerland

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.
  • We're here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

6 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper bar
Energy 1705kJ/406kcal512kJ/122kcal
Fat 15g4.6g
of which saturates 1.9g0.6g
Carbohydrate 59g18g
of which sugars 27g8.1g
Fibre 6.1g1.8g
Protein 5.3g1.6g
Sodium <0.01g<0.01g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

We regularly buy the Organix but I wasn’t too sure

5 stars

We regularly buy the Organix but I wasn’t too sure about the banana bars as some other brands are overly sweet. However, my daughter loves them and thinks they taste of real bananas. The bars are mixed with healthy oats to give them a soft texture which is soft and easy to eat. A fantastic snack.

Lovely soft banana snack

5 stars

My son loves bananas so it’s nice to find a banana-flavoured snack full of organic natural ingredients, which doesn’t taste artificial. Yummy!

banana

5 stars

Its nice banana snack. My little always like banana. so its perfect snack for her. Nice and soft to the mouth. Good flavour and not messy. They are a go to snack for us.

I was pleasantly surprised with these. We buy Good

5 stars

I was pleasantly surprised with these. We buy Goodies bars quite often but hadn't tried this flavour. They're quite sweet and taste like real bananas rather than the artifical, overpowering banana flavour you often get with toddler foods. A bit like banana bread but with more of a flapjack texture. The kids love them!

Great snack for after dinner. Child really enjoys

5 stars

Great snack for after dinner. Child really enjoys it.

Handy Snack

4 stars

Same good standard from Organix but a little too strong in banana flavour for my niece. She prefers the Carrot Cake Oat bars but if your little ones like banana then these are great.

