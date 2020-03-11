Organix Goodies Banana Oaty Bars

We regularly buy the Organix but I wasn’t too sure
We regularly buy the Organix but I wasn’t too sure about the banana bars as some other brands are overly sweet. However, my daughter loves them and thinks they taste of real bananas. The bars are mixed with healthy oats to give them a soft texture which is soft and easy to eat. A fantastic snack.
My son loves bananas so it’s nice to find a banana-flavoured snack full of organic natural ingredients, which doesn’t taste artificial. Yummy!
Its nice banana snack. My little always like banana. so its perfect snack for her. Nice and soft to the mouth. Good flavour and not messy. They are a go to snack for us.
I was pleasantly surprised with these. We buy Goodies bars quite often but hadn't tried this flavour. They're quite sweet and taste like real bananas rather than the artifical, overpowering banana flavour you often get with toddler foods. A bit like banana bread but with more of a flapjack texture. The kids love them!
Great snack for after dinner. Child really enjoys it.
Same good standard from Organix but a little too strong in banana flavour for my niece. She prefers the Carrot Cake Oat bars but if your little ones like banana then these are great.