Phlat Ball V4

Kids love playing with this
Great for all the family to enjoy and join in on the fun
Phlatt ball disappointing.
My 8year old and 5year old were really excited when they saw the advertisement however reality was they were no where near as good. The suction does not work if there is any dust or dirt on it. They also find it hard to push the ball together.
Excellent structure
I got this as a gift for a 7 year old, he absolutely loves it and spends hours playing it.
Easy to use and all ages can play and have fun
Excellent you which can be used for all ages. Really good fun.
Good fun
I brought this for my daughter had have had lots of fun it it stays shut unlike others ones like this
disppointed
my son put this on his birthday list as he had seen a t.v. advert, it was quite heavy and popped back to a ball shape quickly, often before throwing - maybe he is a bit too young for it?