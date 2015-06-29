By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Phlat Ball V4

3.5(6)Write a review
Phlat Ball V4
  • Squeeze PhlaT V3 into a disc & watch it transform into a ball when thrown
  • Made from soft plastic for comfortable contact with grooves for added grip
  • The disc measures: 9" diameter & in ball form it has a diameter of 6"
  • - The Original transforming disc ball. Throw a flat disc, catch a ball!
  • - It's soft plastic, flexible material provides a comfortable grip for active play
  • - Includes game suggestions
  • Throw a Phlat Disc but catch a Phlat Ball! Phlat Ball is the crazy toy that transforms from a 23cm flying disc to a 13cm diameter ball when thrown. It's made of soft, flexible material that provides a comfortable grip for active play. Ideal for outdoor fun with a friend, you'll never have to throw a boring old Frisbee again! Phlat Balls are suitable for kids aged five and up. Colours and styles may vary. One supplied.

Kids love playing with this

4 stars

Great for all the family to enjoy and join in on the fun

Phlatt ball disappointing.

1 stars

My 8year old and 5year old were really excited when they saw the advertisement however reality was they were no where near as good. The suction does not work if there is any dust or dirt on it. They also find it hard to push the ball together.

Excellent structure

5 stars

I got this as a gift for a 7 year old, he absolutely loves it and spends hours playing it.

Easy to use and all ages can play and have fun

5 stars

Excellent you which can be used for all ages. Really good fun.

Good fun

5 stars

I brought this for my daughter had have had lots of fun it it stays shut unlike others ones like this

disppointed

2 stars

my son put this on his birthday list as he had seen a t.v. advert, it was quite heavy and popped back to a ball shape quickly, often before throwing - maybe he is a bit too young for it?

