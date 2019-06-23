By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Phlat Ball Neon

4(6)Write a review
£ 6.00
Product Description

  • Throw a disc, catch a ball!
  • Phlat Ball is a unique toy that transforms from a disc to a ball
  • 3 cool metallic colours to collect, one supplied
  • - The Original transforming disc ball. Throw a flat disc, catch a ball!
  • - Three neon colours to collect
  • - Includes game suggestions
  • Throw a Phlat Disc but catch a Phlat Ball…now with Phlat ball Neon! Phlat Ball is the crazy toy that transforms from a flying disc to a ball when thrown. It's made of soft, flexible material that provides a comfortable grip for active play. Ideal for outdoor fun with a friend, you'll never have to throw a boring old Frisbee again! Phlat Balls are suitable for kids aged five and up. Colours and styles may vary. One supplied.

Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

My singing monsters

5 stars

it jammed my finger like a pterodactyl does when it chews up your finger like purple potato mash on toast. but i like it because you can throw it at rabid cats and snipe squirrels out of trees. i would but it again only if it came with ninja stars and 7 pistols but apart from that very great product.

Brilliant toy for adults and children

4 stars

I bought this toy as a beach ball for the children to play with on holiday. We had a range of age children with us and everyone had superb fun, even the adults! I had also bought the larger version from another shop and found that it kept springing open before the anyone had had a chance to throw it so was delighted that this one did exactly what it said on the packaging.

Nice idea

4 stars

This is a birthday gift that is still hidden away from the birthday boy who is desperate for one, we have had a quick play and i can see what other people mean it's does seem to pop into a ball very fast but I'm not sure this will be a problem for my little boy as it's still doing what the advert says!

Great for kids

5 stars

Kept the grand children happy for a small price. Bought instead of Easter eggs great fun and keeps then health been out doors

Disappointing

1 stars

I bought this for my son & it broke the first time he used it so I'm very disappointed.

The Kids were a bit disappointed

4 stars

The product was not as much fun to play with for the kids as is shown in the advert as the ball kept springing open before they had even thrown it.

