Bellingham The Bernard Series Chenin Blanc 75C

I really enjoyed this SA Chenin Blanc A taste of c
I really enjoyed this SA Chenin Blanc A taste of cream honey I could imagine with a creamy cheese
superb wine. thankyou, tesco.
Gr8 wine, excellent service from tesco. Thankyou. Will shop again with confidence knowing quality and value will be delivered.
Full of flavour
I have been looking for a South African chenin blanc with a full oaky flavour and this certainly hits the mark. Paying a little more isn't always the answer, but in this case it was worth the extra couple of pounds per bottle.
Hint of oak
I bought this wine as a change from my usual purchases. Not a good choice. The tasting notes include a reference to Oak flavours, it tastes as though it was made at the height of a forest fire, and overpowers everything else. I have tested it on other people who's comments have ranged from OK, not bad, strange taste, to you did'nt pay that much did you. This will not be a repeat purchase
This wine is fantastic
I first tasted this wine at a friend's house and really liked it. When I tried to buy it I could only find the 2014 at Majestic which was totally different and I would NOT recommend it. I finally found the 2013 at Tesco online and bought a signifiant quantity. If you like fresh rich chardonnay type white wine with the correct amount of old oak, this wine is for you. In fact it is made from old vine chenin from South Africa but it is the taste that matters. Excellent. I managed to lock it in at the 25% case discount and am delighted.
Excellent Chenin Blanc!
Beautiful straw like colour to match the wonderful buttery taste. Loved it, looking forward to enjoying the next bottle soon!