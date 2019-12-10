By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bellingham The Bernard Series Chenin Blanc 75C

£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Old Vine Chenin Blanc - White South African Wine
  • The gnarled bark and weathered stems of these old bush vines are a statement to the age old saying "good things come to those who wait."
  • From the 40-year old vines, through the 12 month maturation, to your hands, it truly is Time that has been the master craftsman of this wine.
  • Our founder, Bernard Podlashuk, is celebrated for his daring vision, adventurous approach and creative risks that helped shape the course of South African wine. His tenacity and innovative flair inspired this Chenin Blanc, a thoroughly contemporary, elaborately intricate wine with a compelling individualistic character that reflects the tremendous history of some of the oldest bush vines in the Cape. Handpicked and naturally fermented to preserve the opulent tropical fruit flavours with hints of honey and oak spice on the finish.
  • Wine of Coastal Region, South Africa
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This wine is distinctively bold and lavishly perfumed with layers of tropical fruit, peaches and cream with seamlessly integrated vanilla oak spice.

Region of Origin

Coastal Region

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Bellingham

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Richard Duckitt

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chenin Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Produced from 100% Chenin Blanc, the grapes are hand harvested and fermented at 16ºC in stainless steel. The wine is then matured in French oak barrels for 9 months.

History

  • To his friends and family he was 'Pod', but to the Cape Winelands he was Bernard Podlashuk, the maverick winemaker. Never quite satisfied to be just ordinary, he is recognised for his daring vision, sheer audacity and unabated drive that helped place South African wine on the map. The legend of Bernard's tenacity and innovative flair lives on through The Bernard Series, Bellingham's premium range of extraordinary wines.

Regional Information

  • 100% Chenin Blanc from old, bush vines on free draining mountain top vineyards in the Agter-Paarl, Durbanville and the Bottelary Hills areas of the Cape Winelands. Tended by hand the vines grow in weathered granite soils and produce low yields of high quality fruit.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 5 years

Warnings

  • Drinking during pregnancy can be harmful to your unborn baby
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed 14 units per week

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • DGB (PTY) Ltd,
  • Lady Loch Road,
  • Wellington 7655,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • DGB Europe Ltd,
  • 99 Park Drive,
  • Milton Park,
  • Abingdon,
  • OX14 4RY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • DGB Europe Ltd,
  • 99 Park Drive,
  • Milton Park,
  • Abingdon,
  • OX14 4RY,
  • UK.
  • www.thebernardseries.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

I really enjoyed this SA Chenin Blanc A taste of c

4 stars

I really enjoyed this SA Chenin Blanc A taste of cream honey I could imagine with a creamy cheese

superb wine. thankyou, tesco.

5 stars

Gr8 wine, excellent service from tesco. Thankyou. Will shop again with confidence knowing quality and value will be delivered.

Full of flavour

5 stars

I have been looking for a South African chenin blanc with a full oaky flavour and this certainly hits the mark. Paying a little more isn't always the answer, but in this case it was worth the extra couple of pounds per bottle.

Hint of oak

1 stars

I bought this wine as a change from my usual purchases. Not a good choice. The tasting notes include a reference to Oak flavours, it tastes as though it was made at the height of a forest fire, and overpowers everything else. I have tested it on other people who's comments have ranged from OK, not bad, strange taste, to you did'nt pay that much did you. This will not be a repeat purchase

This wine is fantastic

5 stars

I first tasted this wine at a friend's house and really liked it. When I tried to buy it I could only find the 2014 at Majestic which was totally different and I would NOT recommend it. I finally found the 2013 at Tesco online and bought a signifiant quantity. If you like fresh rich chardonnay type white wine with the correct amount of old oak, this wine is for you. In fact it is made from old vine chenin from South Africa but it is the taste that matters. Excellent. I managed to lock it in at the 25% case discount and am delighted.

Excellent Chenin Blanc!

5 stars

Beautiful straw like colour to match the wonderful buttery taste. Loved it, looking forward to enjoying the next bottle soon!

