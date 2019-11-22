Tesco Greek Style Yogurt 4 X 100G

This is delicious with or without fruit.
Contains a lot of sugar. 5g of sugar per 100g is a
Contains a lot of sugar. 5g of sugar per 100g is a whole teaspon of sugar. Why? Why put sugar in natural yogurt?
Good cooking portions or as a snack
I like to keep these in my fridge so I can throw one into a curry or use as a topper on some spicy home made soup. They’re also perfect for lunch boxes or as a bit of a treat after dinner with some fruit.
Great tasting
I buy these,as they are low in sugar,and great value for money
Very good value and good taste
I buy these whenever I need
Very tasty
I buy this quite frequently and have it for breakfast, as a pudding or just because i fancy one.
Good quality product
I regularly buy this yoghurt in the smaller pots as it keeps longer and I only usually need a small amount at a time. Reasonably priced and great tasting!
Great value.
I buy the individual pots as better value as can't always get through the big pots within the recommended three days.