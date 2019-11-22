By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Greek Style Yogurt 4 X 100G

4.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Greek Style Yogurt 4 X 100G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g
One pot (100g)
  • Energy516kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 516kJ / 124kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Greek style natural yogurts.
  • 100% British Milk Extra thick and spoonable
  • © Tesco 2019.
  • 100% British milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Greek Style Yogurts (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy516kJ / 124kcal516kJ / 124kcal
Fat9.5g9.5g
Saturates6.3g6.3g
Carbohydrate5.5g5.5g
Sugars5.4g5.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein4.2g4.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

8 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

This is delicious with or without fruit.

5 stars

This is delicious with or without fruit.

Contains a lot of sugar. 5g of sugar per 100g is a

1 stars

Contains a lot of sugar. 5g of sugar per 100g is a whole teaspon of sugar. Why? Why put sugar in natural yogurt?

Good cooking portions or as a snack

5 stars

I like to keep these in my fridge so I can throw one into a curry or use as a topper on some spicy home made soup. They’re also perfect for lunch boxes or as a bit of a treat after dinner with some fruit.

Great tasting

5 stars

I buy these,as they are low in sugar,and great value for money

Very good value and good taste

5 stars

I buy these whenever I need

Very tasty

5 stars

I buy this quite frequently and have it for breakfast, as a pudding or just because i fancy one.

Good quality product

5 stars

I regularly buy this yoghurt in the smaller pots as it keeps longer and I only usually need a small amount at a time. Reasonably priced and great tasting!

Great value.

5 stars

I buy the individual pots as better value as can't always get through the big pots within the recommended three days.

