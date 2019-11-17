Eisberg Cabernet 75Cl Alcohol Free

Horrible.
This tasted like sour vinegar. It is horrible.
too acidy, went straight to the bin.. horrible taste
Tastes fine to me ...
Whether or not you find this is palatable is entirely down to your tastebuds, your personal preferences and your expectations. I'm teetotal and I've been drinking this for some time now. I think it's entirely acceptable ... but then I've only ever viewed it as a grown-up soft drink which is - coincidentally - surprisingly good for you. I never expected it to taste like the real thing. Nor would I want it to. I wasn't ever much of a fan of wine - and I actually prefer this to alcoholic cabernet sauvignon. I would just say that once in a while, you DO get a duff bottle that tastes remarkably like vinegar. But I've never had one that tastes sweet. And I think I would have noticed, because I find many things too sweet.
Not a good alternative!
Far too sweet, reminded me of cranberry juice.
Disgusting!
Blooming awful, smells like vinegar, tastes like vinegar. Makes a good drain cleaner!
The perfect solution for alcohol free drinking
A well flavoured wine, despite being free of alcohol, perfect if you cannot drink alcohol for any reason
Truly disgusting
This drink (you honestly can’t call it wine) is actively nasty. Save your money and avoid. I only gave it one star is none isn’t an option.
Disappointed is an understatement
Bought a case for Christmas as some of the family are TT. Don't know if I dare serve this up. Grape juice would be preferable to this weak apology of a wine. I will drink it when doing the driving, but once it is gone it won't be replaced. It has a slightly vinegary nose and does not hit the palate with anything except sweetness. Diluted Ribena is probably much heaper.
Usage
I find this wine excellent, I mix 2 parts red with 1 part rose, & since having given up alcohol ayear ago, have found this very acceptable. Keep up the good work.
Really not up to the reviews!
I bought both the red and rose. All the reviews say this is the best red non-alcoholic wine and tastes so close to the real thing. Sorry but it is awful and does not resemble a red wine. Try the rose as that is much closer when well chilled. The only issue with the rose is that it is quite sweet. So I will try the white next. Let's hope it is dry and tastes something close to a white wine. Keep trying Tesco!