Eisberg Cabernet 75Cl Alcohol Free

3(16)Write a review
£ 3.50
£3.50/75cl

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - Red German Wine
  • Our winemakers have created this fresh, fruity Cabernet Sauvignon just for you. It has ripe cassis and berry flavours, and has had the alcohol carefully removed making it perfect for you to enjoy at any time.
  • With alcohol removed
  • Alcohol free wine based drink
  • 28 calories per 125ml serving
  • Wine of Germany
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol-free Cabernet Sauvignon Wine, Rectified Concentrated Grape Must, Natural Flavouring, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

ABV

0.0% vol

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Once opened, keep in fridge and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy at room temperature, our Cabernet Sauvignon is perfect on its own, or with pasta and meat dishes.

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled for:
  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • L36 6AD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • L36 6AD,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml contains:
Energy92kJ (22kcal)
Fat0g
of which: Saturates0g
Carbohydrates5.8g
of which: Sugars4.6g
Protein0g
Salt0g

16 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Horrible.

1 stars

This tasted like sour vinegar. It is horrible.

too acidy, went straight to the bin.. horrible tas

1 stars

too acidy, went straight to the bin.. horrible taste

Tastes fine to me ...

4 stars

Whether or not you find this is palatable is entirely down to your tastebuds, your personal preferences and your expectations. I'm teetotal and I've been drinking this for some time now. I think it's entirely acceptable ... but then I've only ever viewed it as a grown-up soft drink which is - coincidentally - surprisingly good for you. I never expected it to taste like the real thing. Nor would I want it to. I wasn't ever much of a fan of wine - and I actually prefer this to alcoholic cabernet sauvignon. I would just say that once in a while, you DO get a duff bottle that tastes remarkably like vinegar. But I've never had one that tastes sweet. And I think I would have noticed, because I find many things too sweet.

Not a good alternative!

1 stars

Far too sweet, reminded me of cranberry juice.

Disgusting!

1 stars

Blooming awful, smells like vinegar, tastes like vinegar. Makes a good drain cleaner!

The perfect solution for alcohol free drinking

5 stars

A well flavoured wine, despite being free of alcohol, perfect if you cannot drink alcohol for any reason

Truly disgusting

1 stars

This drink (you honestly can’t call it wine) is actively nasty. Save your money and avoid. I only gave it one star is none isn’t an option.

Disappointed is an understatement

2 stars

Bought a case for Christmas as some of the family are TT. Don't know if I dare serve this up. Grape juice would be preferable to this weak apology of a wine. I will drink it when doing the driving, but once it is gone it won't be replaced. It has a slightly vinegary nose and does not hit the palate with anything except sweetness. Diluted Ribena is probably much heaper.

Usage

5 stars

I find this wine excellent, I mix 2 parts red with 1 part rose, & since having given up alcohol ayear ago, have found this very acceptable. Keep up the good work.

Really not up to the reviews!

3 stars

I bought both the red and rose. All the reviews say this is the best red non-alcoholic wine and tastes so close to the real thing. Sorry but it is awful and does not resemble a red wine. Try the rose as that is much closer when well chilled. The only issue with the rose is that it is quite sweet. So I will try the white next. Let's hope it is dry and tastes something close to a white wine. Keep trying Tesco!

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

