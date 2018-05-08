By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sandisk 16Gb Force Usb

4.5(27)Write a review
£ 7.50
£7.50/each

Product Description

  • Sleek, stylish design
  • Durability to help protect your files
  • Sandisk SecureAccess protects files with a password & 128bit AES encryption
  • - Reliable storage for photos, videos, music and other files
  • - Password protection and file privacy with included SanDisk SecureAccess™ software
  • - Backed by a 5 year warranty
  • Cruzer Force™ USB Flash Drive has a sleek design with a durable metal casing and protection for your private files no matter where you go. The included SanDisk SecureAccess™ software provides password protection to keep private files secure while leaving the rest of the drive available for sharing.

Information

27 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Small and Simple

5 stars

I bought this to transfer some files to my laptop to use whilst on holiday. It worked perfectly with no issues. Excellent (as said in a Monty Burns type voice).

Super for smart tv

5 stars

I bought this to put in my smart TV its just the job for pausing live TV

Compact

5 stars

Lovely small device, easy to use and set up, great price for the memory

Exactly right

5 stars

Bought 6 of these for end of year process. Work as expected - very well!

Flash Drive

5 stars

I bought this Sandisk flash drive and found that it was excellent for what I needed.

Fine

4 stars

It works fine. No problem at all. Would probably buy again.

Very sturdy

5 stars

Bought this because I was sick of replacing plastic USB sticks that would crack. I keep this on a key chain with my keys, no damage not even a scratch so far.

Great flash drive

5 stars

Bought this as a back up for 5 years worth of university files. Easy and quick to transfer across from my MacBook. A physically small device so have attached a lanyard but very handy. Would recommend.

Great Item.

5 stars

I bought this SanDisk and it is great value for money. It was delivered to the store I've chosen really quick.

Slim with Huge capacity and highly portable

4 stars

The flash drive design is superb for me, with a good capacity for saving large amount of Data of any kind. Price is good also for the drive.In fact the strap hole allows me to use a nice strap in order to secure it and keep it safe. I purchased this drive almost 3 weeks ago.

