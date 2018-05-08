Sandisk 16Gb Force Usb

Small and Simple
I bought this to transfer some files to my laptop to use whilst on holiday. It worked perfectly with no issues. Excellent (as said in a Monty Burns type voice).
Super for smart tv
I bought this to put in my smart TV its just the job for pausing live TV
Compact
Lovely small device, easy to use and set up, great price for the memory
Exactly right
Bought 6 of these for end of year process. Work as expected - very well!
Flash Drive
I bought this Sandisk flash drive and found that it was excellent for what I needed.
Fine
It works fine. No problem at all. Would probably buy again.
Very sturdy
Bought this because I was sick of replacing plastic USB sticks that would crack. I keep this on a key chain with my keys, no damage not even a scratch so far.
Great flash drive
Bought this as a back up for 5 years worth of university files. Easy and quick to transfer across from my MacBook. A physically small device so have attached a lanyard but very handy. Would recommend.
Great Item.
I bought this SanDisk and it is great value for money. It was delivered to the store I've chosen really quick.
Slim with Huge capacity and highly portable
The flash drive design is superb for me, with a good capacity for saving large amount of Data of any kind. Price is good also for the drive.In fact the strap hole allows me to use a nice strap in order to secure it and keep it safe. I purchased this drive almost 3 weeks ago.