By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Old El Paso Stand ‘N’ Stuff Soft Flour Tortillas 8Pk 193G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Old El Paso Stand ‘N’ Stuff Soft Flour Tortillas 8Pk 193G
£ 2.00
£1.04/100g
Each Tortilla (24g) contains:
  • Energy302 kJ 71 kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.24g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1251 kJ / 296 kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Soft Flour Tortillas
  • For up to date product information, news and recipes, you can follow us on:
  • Facebook/oldelpasouk
  • Twitter@oldelpasouk
  • Instagram@oldelpasouk
  • Make any dinner a Mexican meal with Old El Paso Tortillas and Stand 'N' Stuff wraps
  • Perfectly rollable and delicious- our range of Mexican tortilla wraps are great for Fajitas, Burritos and Enchiladas
  • Try our Stand 'N' Stuff Flour Tortillas, they are perfect for holding all your delicious Mexican filings to create the perfect Fajita or Burrito!
  • Stand up for sensational Mexican flavours with Old El Paso™ Stand 'N' Stuff Soft Flour Tortillas!
  • Extra soft, yet specially shaped to hold all of the mouth-watering filling in at every bite. They're the handy way to enjoy the flavours of Mexico.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Made with 100% sunflower oil
  • Preservative free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 193g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Stabiliser: Glycerol, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates, Calcium Phosphates, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Dextrose, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, close pack, refrigerate and consume within 3 days. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use.

Produce of

Made in Spain

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
  • Freephone 0800591 223 (UK) / 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • www.oldelpaso.co.uk
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

193g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Tortilla (24g) contains %* (24g)
Energy 1251 kJ / 296 kcal302 kJ / 71 kcal4%
Fat 5.2g1.3g2%
of which saturates 0.9g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate 52.5g12.7g5%
of which sugars 1.8g0.4g<1%
Fibre 2.7g0.7g-
Protein 8.5g2.1g4%
Salt 1.00g0.24g4%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Made quiche using these instead of pastry....absolutely yummy going to stuff with chilli next time.

Helpful little swaps

Old El Paso Soft Stand ‘N’ Stuff Whole Wheat Tortillas 8Pk 193G

£ 2.00
£1.04/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here