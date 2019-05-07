Old El Paso Stand ‘N’ Stuff Soft Flour Tortillas 8Pk 193G

Yummy
Made quiche using these instead of pastry....absolutely yummy going to stuff with chilli next time.
Wheat Flour, Water, Stabiliser: Glycerol, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates, Calcium Phosphates, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Dextrose, Salt
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, close pack, refrigerate and consume within 3 days. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use.
Made in Spain
This pack contains 8 portions
193g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Tortilla (24g) contains
|%* (24g)
|Energy
|1251 kJ / 296 kcal
|302 kJ / 71 kcal
|4%
|Fat
|5.2g
|1.3g
|2%
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|52.5g
|12.7g
|5%
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|0.4g
|<1%
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.7g
|-
|Protein
|8.5g
|2.1g
|4%
|Salt
|1.00g
|0.24g
|4%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
