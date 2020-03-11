By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nuby Simply Flip It

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Nuby Simply Flip It
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Free Flow Flip-it™
  • See the complete Nûby™ range on www.nuby-uk.com
  • For competitions & offers join us on
  • Twitter/NubyUK
  • Facebook/NubyUK
  • The cup features an easy-to-use flip to cap. This uniquely designed feature protects the straw from contamination when not in use. Great for travel and short trips! The flip cap keeps the straw clean and hygienic. When ready to use the cup, simply flip the cap and sip from the straw. The cup dispenses a variety of liquids, ranging in consistency from fruit juices, to milk and water. All Nûby™ products are made of safe, durable materials and exceed all government safety regulations and standards.
  • No 1 Worldwide Cup Brand*
  • *Based on Industry Data Sales
  • Complies with EN14350.
  • Designed by Luv n' care® in the U.S.A
  • Free flow
  • BPA free
  • Bite proof flip-it™ straw
  • Drinking on the go
  • No 1 worldwide cup brand
  • Flip-it™ keeps the straw clean & hygienic
  • Free flow for natural easy drinking
  • Easy grip™ base is ideal for little hands

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • See care instructions inside.
  • Cup: Made from break -resistant plastic which is BPA free. Can be boiled or steam sterilised.
  • Use: Wash before initial use and after each subsequent use. Fill cup with liquid (about 3/4 full). Screw cap on tightly to guarantee seal.
  • Cleaning: Disassemble all parts and detach straw from lid when washing. Dishwasher safe (top rack only) or wash in warm water using milk liquid soap and rinse thoroughly with clean water.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health:
  • WARNING! ALLOWING YOUR CHILD TO USE THIS PRODUCT FOR PROLONGED PERIODS SEPARATE FROM REGULAR MEALTIMES OR TO GO TO SLEEP WHILE DRINKING LIQUIDS, OTHER THAN WATER, FROM THIS SIPPY CUP MAY CAUSE OR CONTRIBUTE TO EARLY CHILDHOOD TOOTH DECAY. Straws are not suitable for a child under 6 months. Always check food temperature before feeding. Do not boil liquids in microwave. Burns and scalding may result if cup is ovenheated in microwave. To avoid possible injury, do not let child walk or run with cup. Never use the carbonated beverages, as carbonation places product under pressure and may cause leakage. Silicone straws are not intended to be used as a soother or teether. Please do not allow your child to bite or chew the top straw as this may lead to leakage, tearing or breaking. If straw is damaged, remove and discard immediately. Replacement straws are available for purchase. Inspect the teat/spout/straw and other components immediately before and after each. Throw away when worn, damage or punctured for example by biting. Do not leave teat/spout/straw in direct sunlight or near a source of heat, or leave in disinfectant ("sterilising solution") for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat/spout/straw. For safety and hygiene reasons it is recommended that the teat/spout/straw is replaced at least every two months. Clean teat/spout/straw before each use. Do not turn the teat/spout/straw inside out for cleaning; damage could result, use a teat brush. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone drinking equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Tooth decay in young children can occur even when non-sweetened fluids are used. This can occur if the baby is allowed to use the bottle/cup for long periods through the day and particularly through the night, when saliva flow is reduced or if it is used as a soother. Do not heat in the microwave with bottle/cup sealed, remove lid, teat/spout/straw, handles and hood before heating. Suitable for all forms of sterilisation. Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on. Keep all components not in use, out of reach of children. Do not clean or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Do not allow to come into contact with oil based foods (e.g oil/tomato based sauces) as staining will occur. Always use this product with adult supervision. Please retain these instructions for future reference.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Nûby UK LLP,
  • Unit 6, Boldon Court,
  • Burford Way,
  • Boldon Business Park,
  • Newcastle - Upon - Tyne,
  • NE35 9PY.

Return to

  • Nûby UK LLP,
  • Unit 6, Boldon Court,
  • Burford Way,
  • Boldon Business Park,
  • Newcastle - Upon - Tyne,
  • NE35 9PY.
  • Freephone number: 0800 334 5844
  • helpline@nuby-uk.com
  • www.nuby-uk.com
  • www.nuby.com

Lower age limit

12 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

For your child's safety and health: WARNING! ALLOWING YOUR CHILD TO USE THIS PRODUCT FOR PROLONGED PERIODS SEPARATE FROM REGULAR MEALTIMES OR TO GO TO SLEEP WHILE DRINKING LIQUIDS, OTHER THAN WATER, FROM THIS SIPPY CUP MAY CAUSE OR CONTRIBUTE TO EARLY CHILDHOOD TOOTH DECAY. Straws are not suitable for a child under 6 months. Always check food temperature before feeding. Do not boil liquids in microwave. Burns and scalding may result if cup is ovenheated in microwave. To avoid possible injury, do not let child walk or run with cup. Never use the carbonated beverages, as carbonation places product under pressure and may cause leakage. Silicone straws are not intended to be used as a soother or teether. Please do not allow your child to bite or chew the top straw as this may lead to leakage, tearing or breaking. If straw is damaged, remove and discard immediately. Replacement straws are available for purchase. Inspect the teat/spout/straw and other components immediately before and after each. Throw away when worn, damage or punctured for example by biting. Do not leave teat/spout/straw in direct sunlight or near a source of heat, or leave in disinfectant ("sterilising solution") for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat/spout/straw. For safety and hygiene reasons it is recommended that the teat/spout/straw is replaced at least every two months. Clean teat/spout/straw before each use. Do not turn the teat/spout/straw inside out for cleaning; damage could result, use a teat brush. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone drinking equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Tooth decay in young children can occur even when non-sweetened fluids are used. This can occur if the baby is allowed to use the bottle/cup for long periods through the day and particularly through the night, when saliva flow is reduced or if it is used as a soother. Do not heat in the microwave with bottle/cup sealed, remove lid, teat/spout/straw, handles and hood before heating. Suitable for all forms of sterilisation. Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on. Keep all components not in use, out of reach of children. Do not clean or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Do not allow to come into contact with oil based foods (e.g oil/tomato based sauces) as staining will occur. Always use this product with adult supervision. Please retain these instructions for future reference.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I love these cups so does my son

5 stars

I love these bottles! My son is almost 3 and finds it hilarious to tip his drinks out and these are the only ones I've found as of yet that dont leak or drip. I do use other cups with him but I watch him because he likes to tip them out, but he likes these cups too, I like him to have a cup of water in bed but don't want it to leak so he takes one of these with him everynight, I have 2 so I can clean one while ones in use, but I always buy these when I see them on offer

Usually bought next

Nuby Super Sipper Flip It

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Offer

Nuby Grip & Sip Cup

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Offer

Nuby Incredible Gulp Beaker

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Tommee Tippee Kids On The Go Insulated Big Chill 18 Months

£ 2.25
£2.25/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here