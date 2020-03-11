Nuby Simply Flip It

For your child's safety and health: WARNING! ALLOWING YOUR CHILD TO USE THIS PRODUCT FOR PROLONGED PERIODS SEPARATE FROM REGULAR MEALTIMES OR TO GO TO SLEEP WHILE DRINKING LIQUIDS, OTHER THAN WATER, FROM THIS SIPPY CUP MAY CAUSE OR CONTRIBUTE TO EARLY CHILDHOOD TOOTH DECAY. Straws are not suitable for a child under 6 months. Always check food temperature before feeding. Do not boil liquids in microwave. Burns and scalding may result if cup is ovenheated in microwave. To avoid possible injury, do not let child walk or run with cup. Never use the carbonated beverages, as carbonation places product under pressure and may cause leakage. Silicone straws are not intended to be used as a soother or teether. Please do not allow your child to bite or chew the top straw as this may lead to leakage, tearing or breaking. If straw is damaged, remove and discard immediately. Replacement straws are available for purchase. Inspect the teat/spout/straw and other components immediately before and after each. Throw away when worn, damage or punctured for example by biting. Do not leave teat/spout/straw in direct sunlight or near a source of heat, or leave in disinfectant ("sterilising solution") for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat/spout/straw. For safety and hygiene reasons it is recommended that the teat/spout/straw is replaced at least every two months. Clean teat/spout/straw before each use. Do not turn the teat/spout/straw inside out for cleaning; damage could result, use a teat brush. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone drinking equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Tooth decay in young children can occur even when non-sweetened fluids are used. This can occur if the baby is allowed to use the bottle/cup for long periods through the day and particularly through the night, when saliva flow is reduced or if it is used as a soother. Do not heat in the microwave with bottle/cup sealed, remove lid, teat/spout/straw, handles and hood before heating. Suitable for all forms of sterilisation. Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on. Keep all components not in use, out of reach of children. Do not clean or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Do not allow to come into contact with oil based foods (e.g oil/tomato based sauces) as staining will occur. Always use this product with adult supervision. Please retain these instructions for future reference.