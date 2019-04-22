Cono Sur Bicicleta Viognier 75Cl

A Chilean white with a fresh fruit taste
Great bargain buy. Lovely peach flavour.
Hidden Chilean Gem
You will find no better wine for this price range.The Viognier grape gives fruit and full flavour and grows well in Chile. I'm up for more.
Really happy with this
I've bought this wine many times and I love it. Very easy to drink, goes with anything, good price. I usually buy 12 bottles at a time as it is one of my favourites. The flavour and aroma has always been consistently good. Very pleased.
A pleasant easy drinking vionger
Good value easy on the palette wine happy with the quality
tasty little wine
Very good, fresh fruity flavour, easy drinking.good value
Not like other whites
Viognier wines tend to be heavier and less dry than most whites. The fuller flavour emerges if the wine is not served as chilled as you would for most whites. I agree it matches well with foods others have mentioned but give it a try with a cheeseboard. There are better viogniers out there but probably not at this price. This is a great value for money wine.
Smooth viognier
Viognier is a favourite grape. The 2015 is smooth and fruity and I like the bicycle on the label.
Great wine, great price!
Good value Viognier and even better when on sale. Would recommend trying this.
Winner
This is a fabulous wine, it is a real winner as everyone loves it and it makes a change from the usual. Will definitely buy again and again...
Fabulous wine.
Cono Sur once agin comes up with a brilliant wine. Lovely fruity aftertaste, great with fish, chicken and creamy pasta. Great wine for entertaining with or just for drinking on its own. Excellent wine for the money!