Cono Sur Bicicleta Viognier 75Cl

4.5(12)Write a review
image 1 of Cono Sur Bicicleta Viognier 75Cl
Product Description

  • Viognier - White Chilean Wine
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® delivery - CarbonNeutral.com
  • Winemaker's Notes: A bright Viognier with apricot, peach and orange aromas together with a fresh stone fruit palate.
  • The Cono Sur vineyard workers travel around our estate by bicycle, tending the vines using natural methods, in order to produce the best quality grapes. Our Bicicleta wine is a tribute to them and symbolizes our sustainable philosophy and commitment to the environment.
  • Wine of Chile
  • IWSC Trophy 2017 - International Wine & Spirit Competition Quality Award - Chilean Wine Producer
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A bright Viognier with apricot, peach and orange aromas together with a fresh stone fruit palate

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Vina Cono Sur

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Matias Rios

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Viognier

Vinification Details

  • 6 months in stainless steel tanks 95% and stainless steel with Innerstaves 5%.

History

  • After just over a decade, Cono Sur's original claim, 'No Family Trees, No Dusty Bottles, Just Quality Wine' continues to inspire us in quality, innovation, style and creativity. Cono Sur continues to push the boundaries of winemaking in Chile.

Regional Information

  • Abundant sunlight, hot days, cool nights and irrigation water coming directly from pure thawed Andean snow contribute to the production of the aromatically rich, pure and potential filled grapes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Produce of

Produced in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Food Pairing: This is the perfect wine to serve with many Chinese dishes, particularly sweet and sour chicken or prawn.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Viña Cono Sur S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar N° 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Of. 1901,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • Viña Cono Sur Europe Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER.

Return to

  • Viña Cono Sur Europe Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER.
  • www.conosur.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

12 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

A Chilean white with a fresh fruit taste

5 stars

Great bargain buy. Lovely peach flavour.

Hidden Chilean Gem

5 stars

You will find no better wine for this price range.The Viognier grape gives fruit and full flavour and grows well in Chile. I'm up for more.

Really happy with this

5 stars

I've bought this wine many times and I love it. Very easy to drink, goes with anything, good price. I usually buy 12 bottles at a time as it is one of my favourites. The flavour and aroma has always been consistently good. Very pleased.

A pleasant easy drinking vionger

3 stars

Good value easy on the palette wine happy with the quality

tasty little wine

4 stars

Very good, fresh fruity flavour, easy drinking.good value

Not like other whites

5 stars

Viognier wines tend to be heavier and less dry than most whites. The fuller flavour emerges if the wine is not served as chilled as you would for most whites. I agree it matches well with foods others have mentioned but give it a try with a cheeseboard. There are better viogniers out there but probably not at this price. This is a great value for money wine.

Smooth viognier

4 stars

Viognier is a favourite grape. The 2015 is smooth and fruity and I like the bicycle on the label.

Great wine, great price!

4 stars

Good value Viognier and even better when on sale. Would recommend trying this.

Winner

5 stars

This is a fabulous wine, it is a real winner as everyone loves it and it makes a change from the usual. Will definitely buy again and again...

Fabulous wine.

5 stars

Cono Sur once agin comes up with a brilliant wine. Lovely fruity aftertaste, great with fish, chicken and creamy pasta. Great wine for entertaining with or just for drinking on its own. Excellent wine for the money!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

