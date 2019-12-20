By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mionetto Prosecco Doc 75Cl

4(6)Write a review
image 1 of Mionetto Prosecco Doc 75Cl
£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Italian Wine
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.25

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Mionetto

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Prosecco

Vinification Details

  • After the grapes are harvested, they are gently crushed before being fermented. The resulting wine is then transferred into pressurized tanks where it undergoes the Charmat method of secondary fermentation which gives Prosecco its fizz.

History

  • In 1887 the love and passion for the land of master winemaker Francesco Mionetto, the forefather of the family, led him to open the Mionetto winery set amidst the gently rolling hills of Valdobbiadene, in the heart of the Conegliano-Valdobbiadene DOCG area. In its one hundred and twenty-five years of history, Mionetto has become a flagship for the area and a shining example of Prosecco production on the international scene.

Regional Information

  • With its elegance, Prosecco D.O.C. Treviso expresses the characteristics of Glera grapes of the province of Treviso, an area historically dedicated to producing top-quality Prosecco and which together with eight other provinces in Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia comprises the D.O.C. area.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Product of Italy

Warnings

  • Caution: contents under pressure. When opening bottle point away from body

Name and address

  • Spumantizzato da Mionetto S.P.A.,
  • Valdobbiadene,
  • Italia.

Importer address

  • SC Angelli Spumante & Aperitive srl,
  • bdul. Iuliu Maniu 341-359,
  • Sector 6,
  • 061101 Bucuresti.

Distributor address

  • Henkell & Co. Polska Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Mazowiecka,
  • 48, 86-100 Torun.
  • Törley Kft,
  • H-1222 Budapest,
  • Haros utca 2-6.

Return to

  • Spumantizzato da Mionetto S.P.A.,
  • Valdobbiadene,
  • Italia.
  • SC Angelli Spumante & Aperitive srl,
  • bdul. Iuliu Maniu 341-359,
  • Sector 6,
  • 061101 Bucuresti.
  • Henkell & Co. Polska Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Mazowiecka,
  • 48, 86-100 Torun.
  • Törley Kft,
  • H-1222 Budapest,

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: contents under pressure. When opening bottle point away from body

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Most disgusting Prosecco wouldn’t a 1£. There are

1 stars

Most disgusting Prosecco wouldn’t a 1£. There are better ones for sure

great taste!

5 stars

I already knew this Prosecco from Italy and I love it

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste which goes with any meal and awesome price

Very drinkable good value fizz

5 stars

At this discounted price this is an excellent choice for a summers evening celebration or a night with friends. Everyone who tried this enjoyed the smooth dryness of this tasty fizz. One to recommend!

Perfect Prosecco

5 stars

Fantastic Prosecco, dry and great taste. I love it! I've given some to friends as a gift and they have told me they love it.

Good crisp "drying" sparkling wine

4 stars

Good, crisp, smooth proseco, but not as dry as I would expect (marketed as "extra" dry). Easy drinking wine

Usually bought next

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here