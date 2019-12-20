Mionetto Prosecco Doc 75Cl

Most disgusting Prosecco wouldn’t a 1£. There are
Most disgusting Prosecco wouldn’t a 1£. There are better ones for sure
great taste!
I already knew this Prosecco from Italy and I love it
Great taste
Great taste which goes with any meal and awesome price
Very drinkable good value fizz
At this discounted price this is an excellent choice for a summers evening celebration or a night with friends. Everyone who tried this enjoyed the smooth dryness of this tasty fizz. One to recommend!
Perfect Prosecco
Fantastic Prosecco, dry and great taste. I love it! I've given some to friends as a gift and they have told me they love it.
Good crisp "drying" sparkling wine
Good, crisp, smooth proseco, but not as dry as I would expect (marketed as "extra" dry). Easy drinking wine