Piper Heidsieck Brut 75Cl
- Champagne Cuvée Brut - White French Wine
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
- Contains Sulphites
- Wine is pale golden in colour. On the nose, intense notes of almonds and fresh hazelnuts, with flavours of fresh pear and apple, a delicate hint of citrus. It is lively and light with added depth from the Pinot Noir, creating beautiful balance.
Champagne
White
9
12% vol
Charles Heidsieck
Natural Cork
Émilien Boutillat
France
Wine
Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay
- First fermentation took place in stainless steel tanks. Once completed, the wine was racked and underwent full malolactic fermentation. After blending, in which 20% reserve wines were used, the wine was bottled with selected yeasts added. The wine was kept on the lees for 3 years before disgorgement, when a dosage of 9g/l was added. The bottles were allowed to rest for 6 months before being shipped.
- With a long and varied history dating back to its beginnings in 1785 when it was created by Florens-Louis Heidsieck, Piper-Heidsieck is one of Champagne's most well-known yet under-estimated houses. Today the house is owned by the same family as Charles Heidsieck, Rare Champagne, Biondi Santi and Chateau la Verrerie, benefitting from the quality ethos that drives the continual investment in winemaking and vineyards from the Descours family.
- This signature cuvée of the House is a round and vibrant non-vintage Cuvée Brut, recalling the rich variety of its blend of 100 crus from across the patchwork of Champagne vineyards. The vineyards are located in Montagne de Reims, Côte des Blancs, Aube and Vallée de la Marne.
Ambient
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 10 + years
Produce of France
- Piper-Heidsieck,
- 51100 Reims,
- France.
- www.piper-heidsieck.com
18 Years
750ml ℮
