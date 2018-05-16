Nailene 200 Count Nail Full Cover Oval

Product Description
- 200 Full Cover Nails Oval
- Nailene's full cover nails are the professional's choice! Use them to achieve natural-looking, strong, beautiful nails.
- Strong tip
- Flexible base
- Trim & file to your size
Information
Ingredients
Glue: Ethyl Cyanoacrylate, Nails: Methyl Methacrylate ABS (Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene)
Produce of
Packaged in Mexico with parts from: Nails - China, Glue - Taiwan, Buffer - China
Preparation and Usage
- Application
- 1 Clean and lightly buff nail.
- 2 Select a nail that fits your natural nail.
- 3 Apply glue to the underside of the nail.
- 4 Place nail over natural nail. Hold firmly for 10-15 seconds.
- 5 Trim nails to desired length.
- To remove: Soak in acetone polish remover until artificial nails dissolve. Do not break or peel off nails.
Warnings
- WARNINGS: CYANOACRYLATE.
- DANGER! BONDS EYES AND SKIN INSTANTLY. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. If swallowed, see medical advice immediately and show container or label. Avoid contact with eyes or skin. Do not use if nail is inflamed or infected. Read and follow complete instructions inside package.
Name and address
- Manufactured for
- Pacific World Corp.,
- 8409 Kerns Street,
- Suite 100,
- San Diego,
- CA 92154,
Importer address
- Pacific World Ltd.,
- 11 Waterloo Street,
- Birmingham,
- B2 5TB.
Distributor address
- Pacific World Ltd.,
- 11 Waterloo Street,
- Birmingham,
- B2 5TB.
Return to
- Satisfied Guaranteed! If you are not completely satisfied with this product, please send unused portion and sales receipt to:
- Pacific World Corp.,
- 8409 Kerns Street,
- Suite 100,
- San Diego,
- CA 92154,
- USA.
- Pacific World Ltd.,
- 11 Waterloo Street,
- Birmingham,
- B2 5TB.
- www.nailene.com
Safety information
