Tesco 32 Mini Sausage Rolls 480G

£ 2.00
£0.42/100g

Offer

One sausage roll
  • Energy222kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1481kJ / 355kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork sausage meat wrapped in puff pastry.
  • Flaky Pastry Carefully seasoned pork sausage meat baked for a golden puff pastry
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (28%), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Stock, Parsley, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Brown Sugar, Mace, Thyme, White Pepper, Sage, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate, Antioxidant (Citric Acid).

Pork Stock contains: Pork Extract, Pork, Water.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines opposite or use immediately. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold. From chilled: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 10-12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 18-20 mins Place on baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

32 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1481kJ / 355kcal222kJ / 53kcal
Fat22.9g3.4g
Saturates9.7g1.5g
Carbohydrate26.5g4.0g
Sugars2.3g0.3g
Fibre2.0g0.3g
Protein9.9g1.5g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

grate produt 10/10

5 stars

grate produt 10/10

Disgusting tasteless food. I paid half pric thinki

1 stars

Disgusting tasteless food. I paid half pric thinking it would've been a good product. No one eat them after having a bite. I threw most of them in the bin. Sausage filling had no flavour., the taste was like sage and onion stuffing . Would not recommend.

