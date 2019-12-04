Tesco 32 Mini Sausage Rolls 480G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (28%), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Stock, Parsley, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Brown Sugar, Mace, Thyme, White Pepper, Sage, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate, Antioxidant (Citric Acid).
Pork Stock contains: Pork Extract, Pork, Water.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator.
Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze
Follow the preparation guidelines opposite or use immediately.
Keep refrigerated.